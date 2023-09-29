Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2023 -- In the near future, the digital dentistry industry is poised to undergo a transformative evolution, redefining the landscape of dental care and treatment. With rapid advancements in technologies such as 3D printing, artificial intelligence, and augmented reality, dental procedures will become increasingly personalized, efficient, and minimally invasive. Digital impressions, virtual smile design, and precision-guided surgical interventions will become standard practice, enhancing patient outcomes and experiences. Tele-dentistry will bridge geographical gaps, enabling remote consultations and monitoring, while data-driven insights will optimize treatment plans and preventive care. However, the industry must also navigate challenges related to data security, regulatory compliance, and ensuring equitable access to these technological advancements across diverse populations.



Digital Dentistry Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $7.2 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $12.2 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Growth in this market can primarily be attributed to increasing demand for improved cosmetic dental operations, rising demand for same-day dentistry, rising outsourcing of lab manufacture, rising returns on investment for digital dentistry solutions, and a growing patient base for dental treatments. Increased adoption of digital dentistry solutions by DSO, rise in the number of players manufacturing improved 3D printers, and increased adoption of digital workflow by dental practitioners.



Orthodontics accounted for the largest share of the digital dentistry market.



Based on the specialty areas, the digital dentistry market is segmented into prosthodontics, orthodontics, implantology, and other specialty areas. In 2022, orthodontics held the major share of digital dentistry market. The large share of the orthodontics segment can be attributed to the growing demand for clear aligners and the increasing incidence of malocclusions, rise in aesthetics and patient appearance is increasing the demand for digital dentistry in orthodontics.



The diagnostics segment is growing at the highest rate in the digital dentistry market, by application.



Based on the application, the digital dentistry market is segmented into diagnostics, therapeutics, forensic and others. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of dental laboratories, the expansion of existing dental laboratories, the growing affordability of dental laboratory services, and the rising adoption of advanced technologies by dental laboratories. Digital dentistry has seen a great adoption in the diagnostic space, to quickly identify caries, determine the plan of treatment, easily visualize the criticality of each patient's case, and educate the patient regarding their dental conditions.



North America segment accounted for the largest share of the digital dentistry market



The global Digital dentistry market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2022, the North America segment accounted for the largest share of the digital dentistry market. Rise in the number of dental diseases, increased DSO operations, high spending capacity of dental practices, increased number of skilled labor, increased support from government, and rise in awareness of oral diseases.



Digital Dentistry Market Dynamics:



Drivers:



1. Increasing demand for same-day dentistry



Restraints:



1. The Lack of reimbursement for dental procedures



Opportunities:



1. Consolidation of dental practices and rising DSO activity



Challenges:



1. Reluctance to switch to digital dental solutions



Key Market Players:



The major players in the digital dentistry market include Dentsply Sirona (US), Envista Holdings Corporation (US), 3M Company (US), Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Switzerland), Planmeca OY (Finland), 3Shape (Denmark), Align Technologies (US), J Morita Corporation (Japan), 3D Systems, Inc. (US), Straumann Group (Switzerland), Stratasys (US), Kulzer (US), Vatech Co. Ltd. (US), Carestream Dental LLC (US), Bego GMBH & Co. KG (Germany).



Recent Developments:



- In March 2023, 3Shape launched TRIOS 5 intraoral scanner, 3Shape Unite platform, TRIOS Share, patient engagement, and studio apps, to help lab professionals to ease workflow with digital integration.



- In January 2023, 3Shape (Denmark) acquired LabStar (US) to grow and manage businesses. The acquisition helps provide innovation and customer service to dental labs with many more opportunities, especially in digital dentistry.



- In February 2022, BEGO GMBH Co., KG partnered with Whip Mix so that end users of Whip Mix VeriBuild and VeriEKO 3D printers can use Bego's 3D printing material such as VarseoSmile Crownplus and VarseoSmile Temp.



