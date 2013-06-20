Digital Design Essentials: Practical New Book Showcases 100 Ways to Design Better Desktop, Web & Mobile Interfaces

Mountain View, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- While technology is constantly affording a myriad of new opportunities for attractive and intuitive user interfaces, both understanding and designing them is no easy task. With platforms ranging from desktop and mobile to portable tablet devices, the modern designer is under constant pressure to keep abreast of and adapt to new industry practices.



However, thanks to digital design expert Raj Lal, designers of all abilities and experience can quickly learn how to create robust and reliable user interfaces across all platforms and formats. His new book, ‘Digital Design Essentials: 100 Ways to Design Better Desktop, Web, and Mobile Interfaces’ is quickly making ways around the world.



Synopsis:



‘Digital Design Essentials’ takes a practical, highly accessible approach to creating graphical user interface designs for desktop, mobile, and touch screen devices. Written by an expert in the realm of digital design, this comprehensive, step-by-step guide demonstrates how to apply design principles in a variety of desktops, web pages, mobile devices and other touchscreens.



Filled with straightforward strategies in a visual format, it’s an essential volume for any designer working in the digital realm for any device, PC, Web, Mobile, Tablet, or TV.



As the author explains, a book of this kind is in huge global demand.



“Designers all over the world are struggling with user interface design. This book fills the gap of the practical guide needed for human computer interaction,” says Lal.



Continuing, “It’s highly accessible and gives all design professionals the solid grounding they require not only to be able to tackle today’s design opportunities, but to ensure they are well-positioned to grow and adapt to new technologies, as and when they are introduced.”



In fact, Lal is hoping that his book will become the industry’s go-to user interface design resource.



“Those working within design field have a number of Bible-like coffee table references; they are great for theoretical design. My book is filling a vital gap of practical guide, and I am hoping it will join the elite literary rank,” he adds.



To meet the Author, check out Digital Web and Design Innovation Summit in San Francisco on September 19. (http://theinnovationenterprise.com/summits/digital-design-sanfran-2013) and get a signed copy of the book. Raj Lal will be presenting on "Evolution of the Digital user Interface" and will also be signing copies of Digital Design Essentials at Digital Web and Design Innovation Summit. September 19 2013, 3:15 PM - 4:15 PM / September 20 2013, 3:15 PM - 4:15 PM



‘Digital Design Essentials: 100 Ways to Design Better Desktop, Web, and Mobile Interfaces’, published by Rockport Publishers, is available now: http://amzn.to/196bYvC



For more information http://DesignUserInterface.com, follow the author on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/designuserinterface



About Raj Lal

Raj Lal is an internationally recognized digital product leader who has designed and developed software used by millions of people. Raj is the author of three popular books on Digital Design, Windows Gadget, and Smartphone Web development, in addition to many articles about web, digital product design and strategy. He is also a consistently top-rated speaker at conferences and companies around the world. His personal website is at http://irajlal.com and he tweets at @iRajLal.



With over a decade of experience in software industry, Raj enjoys taking an objective approach to developing applications and makes extra effort to simplify complex topics. He has a master's degree in Computer Science and holds MCSD & MCAD titles. He lives in Mountain View, California.