Digital Direct Security Showcases Security Solutions for Homes and Businesses

Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- In August 2012, AXA released their latest Business Crime Index which showed levels of crime against businesses increased by 16 percent in areas hardest hit. The cost of theft significantly went up also along with an increase in the use of violence. As a result, businesses lost millions of pounds. The trend of crime against business continues for the second year in a row. "Companies concerned about protecting their business, employees and clients need to look into cctv systems," Afzal of Digital Direct Security declares.



When choosing a system, a client must determine if a basic system is enough to meet his or her needs. This type of system works for simple monitoring. For those who need a system capable of identification, a higher grade of camera needs to be selected and those wishing to use the cctv cameras for identification and prosecution need the highest grade available. "All camera systems work for home, office, school and warehouse monitoring. Systems for larger multi-site operations may be purchased too," Afzal declares.



Certain companies need more specialized equipment and Digital Direct Security stocks a wide range of products to meet these needs. Long-range, dome, box and night vision cameras provide the protection many companies need. "Digital Direct Security doesn't stop here. Other product choices include four, eight and 16 channel CCTV records, speed domes and vehicle CCTV. Customers in need of additional accessories find Digital Direct Security can be of assistance here also," Afzal goes on to say.



Customers differ greatly in terms of their security needs and yet all companies operate within a budget. "The goal of Digital Direct Security continues to be to provide customers with solutions that are technologically superior to others currently on the market and to do so at competitive prices. From design and installation to maintenance, Digital Direct Security strives to be the only place customers need to go to obtain the security and protection they want and need for their home or business," Afzal states.



