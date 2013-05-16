Digital Dispatcher Unveils Manager Dashboard for Delivery and Field Service Industries

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2013 -- Innovation is the key to success. Those who adapt are able to survive; those that innovate are able to thrive! Digital Dispatcher has just unveiled their Manager Dashboard for their Digital Dispatcher application on the Android mobile operating system. Their explanation of this brilliant piece of software reminds you of a war commander’s command and control bunker! Imagine if you will, you are surrounded by your generals and strategists; monitoring and managing the action out on the field of war in real time from miles away. The end goal is victory and you are able to look at the battlefield from every angle, giving you the ultimate advantage. Digital Dispatcher separates their product from other dispatching and mobile workforce management solutions with their easy to use hand held solution and now their Manager Dashboard.



Their Manager Dashboard acts as a central information hub for delivery and field service managers to view, collect and store information about dispatched operations happening in real time out in the field or on the road for their business. Whether it is checking route optimization, live inventory levels, employee performance levels or delivery/job status, you can rest assured you have all the information you need to run at amazing efficiency levels not previously possible. The Manager Dashboard also visually displays the location of the driver and how well they conform to the optimized route. If a driver doubles back on a route for no apparent reason, you will be able to catch this and correct the mistake; saving you money.



Say goodbye to old ways of calling back and forth between dispatch and field personnel. Goodbye to slumping through ten different windows looking for the information you need while juggling phone calls on 2 different lines. The Manager Dashboard grants you more information with less stress. Most would think that it is impossible to supply such a broad range of information in a clean manner. The product speaks for itself; stay informed, stay aware, stay profitable. Visit their Youtube channel to see short video demo’s at http://www.youtube.com/user/DigitalDispatcher.



So now managers, owners and supervisors can see their field workers make deliveries or complete service calls in real time. They can watch each job unfold and see real performance metrics. They can quickly answer customer questions about when the field worker will arrive and see who might be running into overtime so they can adjust and rebalance work loads to eliminate costly overtime. Equally exciting is that they can actually take this control panel with them on the road…it too is mobile. The Manager dashboard functions even better on new tablets and smartphones so whether at a meeting, on the beach or from the cab of a truck supervisors can be fully aware of all field employee activities allowing them to provide amazing customer service.



The new control panel from Digital Dispatcher is called the Manager Dashboard and it equips every manager or supervisor with Commanding General level information at a glance. Visit www.digitaldispatcher.com for more information about how they are helping companies simplify their business and improve profits via new technology.



Media contact:

Bill Stomp

billstomp@digitaldispatcher.com

Philadelphia, PA

www.digitaldispatcher.com