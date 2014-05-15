Digital Doctor Marketing Launches Free Report with Proven Strategies for Medical Practices

Tucson, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Private Doctor’s offices offer the best quality of medical care available. From plastic surgeons to dentists, chiropractors to dermatologists, all face challenges when starting their own practice to provide a higher quality of care to individuals within their specialty. Establishing the right client list can take time and no small amount of effort, but many expect their reputation and skill to take them to the next level, failing to take into account any sort of promotion. Digital Doctor Marketing exists to help doctors understand the 21st century market place and find their space within it.



As part of their mission, they have published a new report which is free to any and all doctors that are thinking about starting their own practice or improving the performance of an existing practice. The report can be downloaded direct from the website and contains seven instantly actionable strategies that have proven to increase lead generation.



The medical marketing report introduces potential customers to the kind of help Digital Doctor Marketing can offer, which includes medical SEO, making an extensive digital audit of a practice, including its online presence and reputation, strengths and pain points as well as new potential areas of expansion to drive new business.



A spokesperson for Digital Doctor Marketing explained, “We do not like to refer to ourselves as a search engine optimization company because in truth we do much more than that, and SEO is merely one of the methods by which we increase the robustness and strength of a personal brand for medical professionals. We act as an outsourced communications management solution that takes on the responsibility for getting the message out there in a way that it captivates potential customers. Furthermore, as specialists in the medical field, we know exactly how to market these services responsibly and effectively. Ultimately we get medical professionals more visibility online and help turn that visibility into patients.”



About Digital Doctor Marketing

With over a decade of internet marketing and over 5 years with a specialty of helping businesses online, Digital Doctor Marketing have clear objectives for success, and a full spectrum diagnosis and cure. At Digital Doctor Marketing, they specialize in business informatics encompassing websites, video and social media, applied to achieve steady measurable growth for clients. For more information please visit: http://digitaldoctormarketing.com/