Digital Domain Media Group Inc (NYSE:DDMG) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Takeover

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors Digital Domain Media Group Inc (NYSE:DDMG) shares was announced concerning whether a takeover of Digital Domain Media Group Inc would be unfair to investors in NYSE:DDMG shares.



Investors who purchased shares of Digital Domain Media Group Inc (NYSE:DDMG) prior to August 1, 2012, and currently hold any of those NYSE:DDMG shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



Shares of Digital Domain Media Group Inc (NYSE:DDMG) jumped on August 1, 2012 from $4.10 to $5.39 per share after Digital Domain Media Group Inc (NYSE:DDMG) formally announced its plans to evaluate a broad range of strategic and financial alternatives to support the company's growth initiatives and its efforts to maximize shareholder value. Digital Domain Media Group Inc said it will evaluate a variety of alternatives including, but not limited to, a strategic minority investment in the company or in a specific business segment, joint ventures and/or business combinations with strategic partners and industry participants, the sale or spin-off of certain of the company's assets or operating subsidiaries into publicly traded or privately held corporations, the outright sale of certain of the company's assets or operating subsidiaries, or the outright sale of the company.



On August 3, 2012, NYSE:DDMG closed at $4.29 per share, significantly below its current 52 week High of $9.20 per share.



Therefore the investigation by a law firm for NYSE:DDMG investors concerns whether a potential takeover would be unfair to by a law firm stockholders. Specifically, the investigation focuses on whether the Digital Domain Media Group Board of Directors will undertake an adequate sales process, adequately shop the company before entering into the transaction, maximize shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and act in the shareholders' best interests in connection with a potential sale.



Those who are current investors in Digital Domain Media Group Inc (NYSE:DDMG) and purchased their by a law firm shares prior to the announcement, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



