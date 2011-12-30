‘Digital Domination’ Helps Australian Businesses Succeed Through Better Online Marketing

Morley WA, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2011 -- According to statistics, 99 percent of Australian business budgets are spent on advertising campaigns, and only 1 percent goes to their own websites.



Unfortunately, these lopsided figures result in many Australian companies not earning the sales that they could and should be achieving. A business can feature the greatest products in the country, all at the best prices, but if customers cannot find the website during an internet search, or if they don’t stay on the site and buy things once they get there, it will all be for naught.



A Perth SEO company understands this problem, and is determined to help small business owners throughout Australia change the way they do things in order to generate more revenue.



Digital Domination offers a variety of services including measured and analysed web design, social media, search engine optimisation (SEO) and pay per click (PPC) strategies.



As an article on the Perth SEO company’s website noted, Australian business owners have lagged behind their American counterparts in getting on board with the new online marketing strategies.



“Times have changed and it’s important for all Australian businesses to adapt to the changes that are right on their doorstep,” the article noted.



“Failure to do so will result in businesses becoming irrelevant and worse, obsolete.”



One of the terms that is currently getting a lot of buzz when it comes to online marketing strategies is SEO. For business owners who want to learn more about SEO Perth based Digital Domination is happy to help.



Basically, SEO is the process of improving a website’s ranking in the various search engines that customers use to find companies. The three key areas to think about in regards to SEO are website structure, original content, and backlinks.



“Our services cover all three major requirements to maximise your SEO search engine ranking results,” an article on the SEO Perth company’s website explained.



Australian small business owners are also welcome to visit Digital Domination’s helpful website and browse through the many educational articles that explain in great detail how and why better online marketing can help. Managing Director Steve Fitzpatrick frequently posts new blogs to the site offering advice and tips, including recent articles on how business owners can get onto Google in two easy steps, and why copycat online marketing is a recipe for failure.



