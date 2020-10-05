Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2020 -- Global Digital Dose Inhalers Market: Introduction



Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global digital dose inhalers market. In terms of revenue, the global digital dose inhalers market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~ 10% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which, TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in the digital dose inhalers market report.



Digital dose inhalers possess advanced features that aid in the treatment of respiratory diseases such as asthma and COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease). Digital dose inhalers detect inhaler use and also transmit data. These inhalers contain sensors that record when the medication is being administered. They are Bluetooth-enabled, and can therefore be paired wirelessly with a tablet, smartphone, or computer, in order to enable automatic transfer of data from the digital dose inhaler.



In this market report, TMR proposes that, the dry powder inhalers segment of the digital dose inhalers market is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Dry powder inhalers are drug delivery devices that are used to deliver the dry powder formulation of an active drug for systemic or local effects through a pulmonary route. Dry powder inhalers are utilized to deliver the drug directly deep into the lungs via through respiration. Furthermore, dry powder inhalers do not require coordination between actuation and inhalation, and they are increasingly being explored as devices for systemic drugs delivery.



In terms of application, the asthma segment held a leading share of the global digital dose inhalers market in 2018. According to WHO, currently, around 235 million people suffer from asthma. It is considered to be a common disease among children. Surge in the incidences of asthma and increasing combination of genetic predisposition with environmental exposure to inhaled substances and particles can irritate the airways or provoke allergic reactions. Increase in geriatric population, pollution, allergens, occupational hazards, number of respiratory disease cases, tobacco consumption, and patient population are expected to drive the digital dose inhalers market.



Additionally, technological features, including advanced features such as detection of inhaler usage and transmission of data comprising dose counters, and spray technology boost the digital dose inhalers market. Furthermore, technologies in digital dose inhalers include sensors and recording of medication intake time and also inclusion of wireless Bluetooth technology, accompanied with applications on digital devices such as smartphones, tablets, and computers, leads to increased patient adherence to medication and better outcomes. This, in turn, drives the digital dose inhalers market.



However, growing awareness regarding the adverse effects of chlorofluorocarbons employed as a propellant in metered dose inhalers and incidences of drug irritation are key factors that are estimated to hamper the growth of the digital dose inhalers market.\



Global Digital Dose Inhalers Market: Prominent Regions



North America accounts for a key share of the global digital dose inhalers market. The digital dose inhalers market in the region is likely to expand in the near future, due to rapid increase in the geriatric and population, and surge in extensive research and development to provide more advanced and efficient products. Furthermore, the digital dose inhalers market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, due to the increasing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, growing urbanization, and increasing pollution and allergens. The digital dose inhalers market in the Middle East and Latin America is expected to expand at a moderate pace in the near future.



Key players operating in the global digital dose inhalers market are emphasizing on approvals from government bodies for new digital dose inhalers, launching more advanced digital dose inhalers constituting novel technologies, thereby providing superior products in the digital dose inhalers market.



Global Digital Dose Inhalers Market: Key Players



Key players operating in the global digital dose inhalers market include Novartis AG, AstraZeneca, Glenmark, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, 3M, Sensirion AG Switzerland, AptarGroup, Inc., Cipla Inc., and H&T Presspart Manufacturing Ltd.



