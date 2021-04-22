Digital Dreams Offers a Comprehensive Selection of High-End CCTV Enterprise Security Cameras

North Highlands, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2021 -- Digital Dreams provides high-quality security camera systems, data cabling services, COVID 19 response systems, digital signage, video conferencing rooms and the traditional Audio Visual products and services. They offer a broad selection of high end CCTV security cameras that have been shown to deter vandalism, reduce product shrinkage, enhance workplace safety for employees and boost business efficiency. Additionally, the company employs certified field installers who approach security system installation with a passion for customer satisfaction. They are true experts in safeguarding your companies staff and assets.



The company spokesperson said, "Protecting premises, people and valuable assets is a critical component of one's business overall strategy. When it comes to CCTV video surveillance systems, the installation of top-of-the-line systems is of high importance. As in all tech-based industries, security camera technologies have evolved with advancements in capturing, storing, and sharing critical data and becoming more remarkably clearer and easier to use than ever before. Digital Dreams takes serious pride in the committed and trusted partner relationships we've forged with some of California's most prestigious names in the business. Our clients know they can consistently rely on us to exceed their expectations, and our outstanding track record has earned us a reputation as the region's premier provider of comprehensive high-end business security camera solutions."



Digital Dreams provides the best business security cameras that are professionally installed by reliable security camera system installers. They have over 16 years of experience in providing and installing comprehensive CCTV security cameras. They provide the best IP camera system and installation, ensuring crystal clear, high-resolution recording, flexible scalability with the client's business, and consistent monitoring 24/7. Their CCTV cameras are capable of meeting any commercial CCTV or enterprise CCTV requirement. All of their cameras incorporate powerful onboard processing to analyze footage at the edge, streamlining the process to provide users with near-instant results when filtering through footage for meaningful activity.



The company spokesperson added, "A business security system is only as good as the security system installers that implement it. Our services at Digital Dreams extend beyond the provision of CCTV business security cameras. We also provide installation services for those surveillance cameras. We have the experience and the qualifications necessary to assist our clients in meeting their security goals. Our CCTV installers always assess a client's unique business needs to determine the most optimal design for their business security camera system. We only sell the highest quality CCTV security cameras that will deliver maximum security benefits for our clients' businesses."



When it comes to providing the best security camera for the enterprise sector, no one understands the landscape better than Digital Dreams. They offer a wide range of high-end CCTV enterprise security cameras, including discreet minis, panoramic fisheyes and durable indoor and outdoor domes. All of their premium CCTV camera models come in 4K CCTV or 5MP resolution. The cameras come with a ten-year warranty, which means that clients won't have to replace any broken or defective devices for up to 10 years. Their security cameras let one remotely keep an eye on work progress, ensure safety protocols are met and enforce quality control at all times. If you are looking to purchase high-end CCTV cameras, consider contacting the Digital Dreams.



You can now check employees' and customers' temperature by using Digital Dreams quality temperature detecting systems. Their temperature detecting systems are equipped with an infrared temperature sensor to detect temperature and use an algorithm for fast detection temperature accuracy.



