Digital Education Content Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants Aptara, Articulate, Echo360

Adobe Systems (United States), Articulate (United States), Discovery Education (United States), Trivantis Corporation (United States), Allen Interactions Inc. (United States), Aptara, Inc. (United States), City & Guilds (United Kingdom), Echo360, Inc. (United States), Educomp Solutions (India) and Elucidat (United Kingdom) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Vendors which are also part of the research are N2N Services Inc. (United States), Pearson (United Kingdom), Saba Software, Inc. (United States), Tata Interactive Systems (India) and Websoft Technology (India).



Digital education content is defined as any type of learning that is accompanied by various technology. Some of the major tools of digital education tools for teachers and learners are Edmodo, Socrative, Projeqt, Thinglink, TED-Ed, cK-12, ClassDojo, eduClipper, Storybird, Animoto and Kahoot. Significant demand of digital education in last few years, growing proliferation of digital technology have led to an era where e-learning, proliferation of connected devices in the education sector, Increasing usage of AI and ML in smart learning, Increasing adoption of e-learning solutions are some of the major driver which propel the growth of market.



Market Trend

- Technology Advancement in Digital Education Content



Market Drivers

- Growing penetration of smartphones & the internet. For instance, according to the International Journal of Latest Trends in Engineering and Technology, in India, there are more than 900 million mobile phone users. Hence, it will affect the growth of the market in the future.



Opportunities

- Increasing Government Initiative Supporting Online Education across the World



Restraints

- Some of the major problems related to rising cyberattacks on educational institutes & enterprises to increase data security & privacy concerns may act as restrain for market growth.



Challenges

- Inability to Manage Real-Time and Unstructured Data



The Global Digital Education Content Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below: by Learning Type (Synchronous {Chat, Voice, Video, and Live Streaming}, Asynchronous {Digital Curriculum, Material, e-mail, Discussion Boards, and Social, Networking}), Technology (Mobile E-learning, Learning Management System, Application Simulation Tool, Rapid E-learning, Podcasts, Virtual Classroom), Component (Software, Services {Consulting, Implementation, Support and Maintenance}), Age Group (0-10 Years, 10-20 Years, 20 Years or above), End User (Academic {K-12, Higher Education}, Enterprise {Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises})



Regions Covered in the Digital Education Content Market:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



