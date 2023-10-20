Digital Education Content Market Will Hit Big Revenues in Future : Articulate, Discovery Education, Trivantis, Aptara

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Digital Education Content Market 2023-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Digital Education Content market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Adobe Systems (United States), Articulate (United States), Discovery Education (United States), Trivantis Corporation (United States), Allen Interactions Inc. (United States), Aptara, Inc. (United States), City & Guilds (United Kingdom), Echo360, Inc. (United States), Educomp Solutions (India), Elucidat (United Kingdom)



Scope of the Report of Digital Education Content

Digital education content is defined as any type of learning that is accompanied by various technology. Some of the major tools of digital education tools for teachers and learners are Edmodo, Socrative, Projeqt, Thinglink, TED-Ed, cK-12, ClassDojo, eduClipper, Storybird, Animoto and Kahoot. Significant demand of digital education in last few years, growing proliferation of digital technology have led to an era where e-learning, proliferation of connected devices in the education sector, Increasing usage of AI and ML in smart learning, Increasing adoption of e-learning solutions are some of the major driver which propel the growth of market.



In 2019, the Saba Software Company has launched Saba me, which provides time for its learning experience platform. Therefore, it will increase the product portfolio of the company.



The Global Digital Education Content Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Learning Type (Synchronous {Chat, Voice, Video, and Live Streaming}, Asynchronous {Digital Curriculum, Material, e-mail, Discussion Boards, and Social, Networking}), Technology (Mobile E-learning, Learning Management System, Application Simulation Tool, Rapid E-learning, Podcasts, Virtual Classroom), Component (Software, Services {Consulting, Implementation, Support and Maintenance}), Age Group (0-10 Years, 10-20 Years, 20 Years or above), End User (Academic {K-12, Higher Education}, Enterprise {Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises})



Market Opportunities:

- Increasing Government Initiative Supporting Online Education across the World



Market Drivers:

- Growing penetration of smartphones & the internet. For instance, according to the International Journal of Latest Trends in Engineering and Technology, in India, there are more than 900 million mobile phone users. Hence, it will affect the growth of the market in the future.



Market Trend:

- Technology Advancement in Digital Education Content



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



