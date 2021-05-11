Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2021 -- A new 102 page research study released with title 'Digital Education Market by Learning Type (Self-paced and Instructor-led Online Education), Course Type, End-user (Individual Learners and Academic Institutions, Enterprise and Government Organizations), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC and RoW) - Global Forecast up to 2026' provides detailed qualitative and quantitaive research to better analyze latest market scenario and staged competition. The study not just covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) but also players analysis with profile such as Coursera, edX , Pluralsight, Edureka, Alison, Udacity, Udemy, Miríadax, Jigsaw Academy, iversity, Intellipaat, Edmodo, FutureLearn, LinkedIn, NovoEd, XuetangX, Federica EU, Linkstreet Learning, Khan Academy, and Kadenze. The research gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarkets and market leader's market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2026



Get customization & check discount for report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/request-discount/3144736-digital-education-market-by-learning-type



Summary

Digital Education Market affords a holistic valuation of the market for the estimated period. The Digital Education Market contains improved internet penetration around the world, reduced infrastructure cost and improved scalability using online learning, and rising demand for microlearning. Technological advancements like virtual classrooms represent an important opportunity in the near future for the companies that are presently offering online learning services. The growing frequency of COVID-19 has compelled governments to implement temporary lockdowns in order to reduce the spread of the disease. This has forced students to rely on online mediums for attending lectures, which positively moves international digital education market remuneration. The Digital Education Market is expected to grow at the rate of 33.28% CAGR by 2026.



View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/3144736-digital-education-market-by-learning-type



Digital Education Market by Learning Type

- Instructor-Led Online Education

- Self-Paced Online Education

Digital Education Market by Course Type

- Entrepreneurship and Business Management Courses

- Science and Technology Courses

- Others

Digital Education Market by End User

- Enterprises and Government Organizations

- Individual Learners and Academic Institutions

Digital Education Market by Geography

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Rest of the World

Based on Course Type, the science and technology courses segment to hold the larger market size during the forecast period. Science and technology courses contain health and medicine, engineering, chemistry, computer science, and physics. 'Computer science and programming' course deals with the experimentation and engineering of computational systems comprising algorithms. The growing adoption of IoT in several enterprises demands a skilled workforce to handle the data through various tools, techniques, and computer languages.



Based on learning type, Instructor-led online education includes delivery of content by an instructor to the student, where during the course instructor directly gives instructions to the students either individually or in a group at least at some point. For this study's purpose, all the courses that contain some form of the instructor-led component are considered under this segment.

North America is the main and fastest adopter of digital education platforms. The major development drivers for this region are the collaboration between the government and network arenas and the institutional partnerships between digital education vendors and research specialists. In addition, the need to improve the skillsets of the employees and the technicalities among students in the region are enforcing the universities and educational organizations to deploy digital education platforms and services.



Currently, digital education solutions are gaining worldwide popularity owing to benefits like flipped classrooms, in which online activities are directed to discuss outside practical scenarios for thorough analysis and face-to-face interaction. The platform agrees the student use technologically advanced educational solutions like blended learning, personalized learning, and flipped learning.

This report gives the profiles of companies that are leading the Digital Education market are Coursera, edX , Pluralsight, Edureka, Alison, Udacity, Udemy, Miríadax, Jigsaw Academy, iversity, Intellipaat, Edmodo, FutureLearn, LinkedIn, NovoEd, XuetangX, Federica EU, Linkstreet Learning, Khan Academy, and Kadenze.



- This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Digital Education market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and other related challenges.

- This report depicts the developments in the market, such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, diversification, and joint ventures of the market players.

- This report also describes all potential segments and sub-segments present in the market to help the companies in strategic business planning.

- This report also gives the regional analysis of the Digital Education market in terms of market penetration across the world.



Request a sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/3144736-digital-education-market-by-learning-type



Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Industry Overview

2.2. Industry Trends

3. Market Snapshot

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Market Outlook

3.2.1. Porter Five Forces

3.3. Related Markets

4. Market characteristics

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Market Segmentation

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. DRO - Impact Analysis

5. Course Type: Market Size & Analysis

5.1. Overview

5.2. Science & Technology

5.3. Entrepreneurship & Business Management

5.4. Others

6. Learning Type: Market Size & Analysis

6.1. Overview

6.2. Self-Paced Online Education

6.3. Instructor-Led Online Education

7. End User: Market Size & Analysis

7.1. Overview

7.2. Individual Learners & Academic Institutions

7.3. Enterprises & Government Organizations

....Continued



Place a Purchase Order for this Market Study (Single User License) at USD4000 https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=3144736



Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.