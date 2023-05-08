Digital Education Market Is Projected to Grow USD 66.7 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 28.0%

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2023 -- The global Digital Education Market size to grow from USD 19.4 billion in 2023 to USD 66.7 billion by 2028, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 28.0% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™



The Digital Education Market is fuelled by rising demand for online learning. With the microlearning approach, digital education vendors can design courses which can be taken by learner at own pace and with the assistance of an instructor as well, not requiring to assign a large amount of dedicated time to a learning process. Instead, students from academic institutions can learn short lessons during past time or breaks. Microlearning is one of the best learning methods for enterprises that want to train their employees without losing significantly on the production end. Corporate employees who want to upskill themselves while continuing the job can also use this method to manage work and learning simultaneously.



By End Users, government and public sector segment to record significant growth during the forecast period



Enterprises are majorly adopting digital education as a part of their employee engagement and development programs. These companies implement digital education platforms for various purposes, such as training and development, professional certification, and professional courses, to develop their employee's strategic thinking abilities and improve the company's production and brand value. Digital education courses act as a cost-effective learning platform to enhance employees' skills and enable organizations to track their employees' progress. An organization can opt for tailor-made courses which accomplish the company's objectives. Digital education also provides the necessary flexibility to train employees without compromising productivity. Online learning approaches, such as microlearning and nanodegrees, provide employees with the skills needed without consuming much of their time.



By Type, the Self-paced Online Education segment to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period



Between the Type, the Self-paced Online Education segment courses do not follow a set schedule. Hence, all the learning resources are readily available, allowing end users to absorb and retain information faster than in a classroom setting. Self-paced online courses do not require instructors and students to be available simultaneously during the entire course. Instructors can record videos or provide content that students can learn without the instructor's involvement. Unlike self-paced digital education courses, instructor-led digital education courses follow a particular set of schedules with a specified time for the availability of learning resources. More and more educational institutes and companies are using self-paced online education to provide their students and employees with constant access to information. This also provides learners with complete control of their progress.



By region, North America to account for the highest market share during the forecast period



North America has an advanced communication infrastructure that helps digital education solution providers offer quality services to their clients. The need to upskill employees and students has prompted universities and educational organizations in the region to deploy digital education platforms and services. In the education sector, owing to the advanced technologies offered by several key vendors present in the region, students are more digitally connected and aware of eLearning and interactive course content. Even teachers and parents are sensing the need to shift from traditional teaching methodologies to modern and advanced teaching methods to improve the learning experience and educational technology. The region is also one of the earliest adopters of 5G technology, which has helped the early adoption of digital education solutions. Countries such as US and Canada are expected to be key revenue contributors in the North American digital education market. North America is home to most crucial market vendors, such as Coursera, edX, Udacity, and Udemy, in the digital education market.



Market Players



Major vendors in the Digital Education Market include Coursera (US), edX (US), Pluralsight (US), Udemy (US), Udacity (US), Edureka (India), Alison (Ireland), LinkedIn Learning (US), Jigsaw Academy (India), Iversity (Germany), Miriadax (Spain), Intellipaat (India), FutureLearn (UK), Edmodo (US), SWAYAM (India), Novoed (US), Xuetangx (China), Khan Academy (US), Kadenze (US), Federica Web Learning (Italy), My Mooc (France), Treehouse (US), Skillshare (US), CreativeLive (US), CXL (US), Go1 (Australia), Byju's (India), Datacamp (US), Platzi (US), Thinkful (US).



