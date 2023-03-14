Digital Education Market Revenues to Top $46.7 Billion by 2026

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2023 -- According to a report by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Digital Education Market size is expected to grow from $11.5 billion in 2021 to $46.7 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.3% during the forecast period.



The Digital Education Market is fuelled by rising demand for microlearning. With the microlearning approach, online education service providers can design courses not to require assigning a large amount of dedicated time to a learning process. Instead, students can learn short lessons during past time or breaks. Microlearning is one of the best learning methods for organizations that want to train their employees without losing significantly on the production end. Corporate employees who want to improve their skills while continuing the job can also use this method to manage work and learning simultaneously.



By End Users, Academic Institutions segment to hold the larger market size during the forecast period



The Academic Institutions segment of the Digital Education Market is projected to hold the largest market size in 2021. Digital education solutions in the academic sector open up new doors for the sharing of knowledge without boundaries of time and distance. Digital education solutions provide learners with a highly engaging and interactive learning experience that helps them understand concepts better through visually stimulating content.



By Learning Type, the Instructor-led Online Education segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Among the Learning Type, the Instructor-led Online Education segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Workshops, seminars, crash courses, and any other form of training activity, which is led by a live instructor, can be termed instructor-led online education. Instructor-led online education is an effective means of delivering information. It enables real-time feedback, question and answers, manipulation, and changeable delivery to suit the need of learners in a real-time environment.



By region, North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period



North America has an advanced communication infrastructure that helps digital education solution providers offer quality services to their clients. The need to enhance the skill sets of employees and technicalities among students in the region are enforcing universities and educational organizations to deploy digital education platforms and services. In the education sector, owing to the advanced technologies present in the region, students are more digitally connected and aware of eLearning and interactive course content. Even teachers and parents are sensing the need to shift from old teaching methodologies to new and advanced teaching methods to improve the learning experience and educational technology.



Market Players



Major vendors in the Digital Education Market include Coursera (US), edX (US), Pluralsight (US), Udemy (US), Udacity (US), Edureka (India), Alison (Ireland), LinkedIn Learning (US), Jigsaw Academy (India), and iversity (Germany).



