Digital Education Market Size, Share, Facts, Figures, Services and Forecast 2026

The global Digital Education Market size is expected to grow from USD 11.5 billion in 2021 to USD 46.7 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.3% during the forecast period.



The growth of Digital Education Market is fuelled by major factors such as increased internet penetration, reduced infrastructure cost, and rising demand for microlearning. Both mobile subscriptions and broadband internet connections have increased over the past few years. Increased penetration of mobile internet is one of the key factors that has connected people even in remote places. With increased connectivity, more people can subscribe to online courses. Increased bandwidth also enables users to watch high-definition videos. Also, with microlearning, corporate employees who want to improve their skills while continuing the job are using this method to manage work and learning simultaneously. Increased demand for microlearning is expected to boost the global digital education market significantly in upcoming years.



Browse 326 market data Tables and 46 Figures spread through 251 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Digital Education Market by End User (Academic Institutions and Enterprise and Public Sector), Learning Type (Self-paced Online Education and Instructor-led Online Education), Course Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2026"



By End Users, Enterprises and Public Sector segment is estimated to record significant share in the market



Enterprises are majorly adopting digital education as a part of their employee engagement and development programs. These companies implement digital education platforms for various purposes, such as training and development, professional certification, and professional courses, to develop their employee's strategic thinking abilities and improve the company's production and brand value. The digital education courses act as a cost-effective learning platform to enhance the employees' skill sets and enable organizations to track their employees' progress. Also, Public sector organizations have taken advantage of digital education solutions, such as LMS, mobile learning, and virtual classrooms, by integrating them with their existing systems to deliver a more efficient and interactive learning experience. Digital education solutions would increase the skills of government officials and thus improve the quality of work in government agencies across departments and improve team performance in the public sector.



By Learning Type, the Instructor-led Online Education segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Among the Learning Type, the Instructor-led Online Education segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Workshops, seminars, crash courses, and any other form of training activity, which is led by a live instructor, can be termed instructor-led online education. Instructor-led online education is an effective means of delivering information. It enables real-time feedback, question and answers, manipulation, and changeable delivery to suit the need of learners in a real-time environment.



By region, Asia Pacific to record highest CAGR during the forecast period



The Asia Pacific (APAC) is one of the fastest-developing regions globally, making the region highly profitable for the digital education market. It is expected to be the fastest-growing global digital education market, owing to the rapid adoption of digital education solutions. Japan and China, being two of the most technologically advanced countries in the region, are the undisputed leaders in the digital education market. Government initiatives to promote the digital infrastructure are responsible for driving the adoption of digital education solutions in the region. APAC is projected to witness enhanced growth opportunities during the forecast period. The rapid modernization and increased penetration of the Fourth Generation (4G) have accelerated the adoption of online surfers, ultimately leading to the growth of the digital education market in the Asia Pacific. Increased connectivity is directly impacting the growth and adoption of the digital education market in the region. Countries in the Asia Pacific are considerably contributing toward the market growth, owing to the rapid adoption of various digital education solutions by enterprises in the region.



Market Players



Major vendors in the Digital Education Market include Coursera (US), edX (US), Pluralsight (US), Udemy (US), Udacity (US), Edureka (India), Alison (Ireland), LinkedIn Learning (US), Jigsaw Academy (India), and iversity (Germany).



