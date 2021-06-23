Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/23/2021 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Digital English Language Learning Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Digital English Language Learning market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Berlitz Languages (United States), Pearson ELT (United Kingdom), Sanako Corporation (Finland), EF Education First (Switzerland), Inlingua (Switzerland), Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (United States), LearnCube (Australia), McGraw-Hill Education (United States), Onwards Learning (Ireland), OKpanda (United States), Oxford University Press (United Kingdom), Voxy (United States).



Scope of the Report of Digital English Language Learning

The digitalization of the education segment has contributed to multiple digital learning platforms that provide English language learning techniques and practices. Further, learners of the language can either enroll for online discussion programs or can use English language learning apps. The most digital English language learning solutions depends on artificial intelligence. Moreover, the incorporation of artificial intelligence aids in developing customized English language learning solutions and tracking student progress. Also, it helps in integrating data from multiple sources and producing content that is customized for a student.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Courses, Solutions, Apps), Application (Non-Academic Learners, Academic Learners), Deployment (On-premise, Cloud-based)



Market Trends:

Rising Use of Artificial Intelligence in Language Learning

Opportunities:

Increasing Demand for Online English Grammar Classes from Countries like China, Japan, And India

Market Drivers:

Growing Need to Develop the English Language around the World

The Use of English Language as a Global Language



Challenges:

Lack of Learner Motivation and Credibility of the Vendor



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Digital English Language Learning Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Digital English Language Learning market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Digital English Language Learning Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Digital English Language Learning

Chapter 4: Presenting the Digital English Language Learning Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Digital English Language Learning market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Digital English Language Learning Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



