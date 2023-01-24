Digital English Language Learning Market to Witness Revolutionary Growth by 2027 : Inlingua, Berlitz Languages, Oxford University Press

New Jersey, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2023 -- The latest study released on the Global Digital English Language Learning Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Digital English Language Learning market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Berlitz Languages (United States), Pearson ELT (United Kingdom), Sanako Corporation (Finland), EF Education First (Switzerland), Inlingua (Switzerland), Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (United States), LearnCube (Australia), McGraw-Hill Education (United States), Onwards Learning (Ireland), OKpanda (United States), Oxford University Press (United Kingdom), Voxy (United States),



Definition:

The digitalization of the education segment has contributed to multiple digital learning platforms that provide English language learning techniques and practices. Further, learners of the language can either enroll for online discussion programs or can use English language learning apps. The most digital English language learning solutions depends on artificial intelligence. Moreover, the incorporation of artificial intelligence aids in developing customized English language learning solutions and tracking student progress. Also, it helps in integrating data from multiple sources and producing content that is customized for a student.



Market Trend:

- Rising Use of Artificial Intelligence in Language Learning



Market Drivers:

- Growing Need to Develop the English Language around the World

- The Use of English Language as a Global Language



Market Opportunities:

- Increasing Demand for Online English Grammar Classes from Countries like China, Japan, And India



The Global Digital English Language Learning Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Courses, Solutions, Apps), Application (Non-Academic Learners, Academic Learners), Deployment (On-premise, Cloud-based)



Global Digital English Language Learning market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to help the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



