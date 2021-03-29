Digital Experience Platform Market to Witness Massive Growth by Acquia, Liferay, Quadient

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2021 -- Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Digital Experience Platform Market with latest edition released by AMA.

Key Players in This Report Include,

Adobe Inc. (United States),SAP SE (Germany),Oracle Corporation (United States),Infosys Limited (India),Acquia, Inc (United States),Liferay Inc (United States),SDL plc (United Kingdom),Progress Software Corporation (United States),Quadient (France),Sitecore (United States)



Brief Summary of Digital Experience Platform:

The digital experience platform (DXP) is a software program that enables one to build and deliver integrated, optimized user experiences across all the digital channels, to all customers. This platform helps in managing digital customer experience in understanding customer behavior towards the brand online. In today's time organizations are focusing on creating emotional connections with the users to get feedback and respond to their issues. The digital experience platform includes open DXP and Closed DXP, the experience platforms offer services like content management, analytics, orchestration, customer relationship management, etc. These services are offered to various digital channels like web, mobile, social media and other connected devices.



Market Trends:

- The Emerging use of Voice Commerce to sell the Products and Services in Digital Experience Platform

- The Surging IoT-era, with its Smart Speakers and Intelligent Refrigerators, is bringing the World to Real-Time Experiences Platform



Market Drivers:

- The demand for digitization in a business organization to deliver connected customer experiences and collect customer insights that matter to the organization. The organization needs to improve the accuracy of marketing and customer engagement through com



Market Restraints:

- Rising Number of Cyber Crimes in the World is Restraining the Growth of Digital Experience Platform

- Regulatory Compliance with Digital Experience Platform



The Global Digital Experience Platform Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Open DXP, Closed DXP), Application (Large Enterprises, Small-medium Enterprises), Services (Context, Portal, Analytics, Orchestration/Composition, Integration and API Services, Others), Technology (Java, Microsoft, PHP, HTML, Others), Industry Verticals (Manufacturing Industry, IT & Telecom Industry, BFSI Industry, Healthcare Industry, Hospitality Industry, Others), Deployment (Cloud-Based, Web-Based), Digital Channels (Web, Mobile, Social, Email, Connected Devices)



This research report represents a 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the Global Digital Experience Platform Market. Furthermore, it offers massive data relating to recent trends, technological, advancements, tools, and methodologies. The research report analyzes the Global Digital Experience Platform Market in a detailed and concise manner for better insights into the businesses.



Regions Covered in the Digital Experience Platform Market:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



The research study has taken the help of graphical presentation techniques such as infographics, charts, tables, and pictures. It provides guidelines for both established players and new entrants in the Global Digital Experience Platform Market.



The detailed elaboration of the Global Digital Experience Platform Market has been provided by applying industry analysis techniques such as SWOT and Porter's five-technique. Collectively, this research report offers a reliable evaluation of the global market to present the overall framework of businesses.



Attractions of the Digital Experience Platform Market Report:

- The report provides granular level information about the market size, regional market share, historic market (2014-2018) and forecast (2019-2025)

- The report covers in-detail insights about the competitor's overview, company share analysis, key market developments, and their key strategies

- The report outlines drivers, restraints, unmet needs, and trends that are currently affecting the market

- The report tracks recent innovations, key developments and start-up's details that are actively working in the market

- The report provides plethora of information about market entry strategies, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenario



