Digital Exposure Announces Launch of Catwalk Fashion Video Service That Increases Ecommerce Stores Sales & Reduces Returns

Chester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- Digital Exposure has jumped in to provide in demand service – catwalk fashion videography. The video service is now available to all fashion retailers aiming to build their brand recognition and strengthen their eCommerce sales through online video.



According to Digital Exposure, there are sure and superior benefits to using video to showcase clothing and apparel products of fashion retailers. Particularly, it is very efficient as an eCommerce or online marketing tool that helps increase sales and reduce returns.



The focal point of this is the fact that fashion video enables potential customers to see clothing from all angles. (Even when using great photography, this is quite impossible with still images.) From the different angles of catwalk fashion videos, people will be able to see how clothing items would actually fit, and fit is actually one of the main reasons items are being returned.



Adding a video element then to showcase clothing and fashion items for sale has in fact been very beneficial for online retailers. It lowers returns from online buyers, and ultimately makes more sales for the retailer. Aside from that, fashion ecommerce businesses get the opportunity to give their campaign images more “life”; they are made more interesting and interactive through the use of video, this drives more on-site sales for the business.



Back in the day, the high cost of TV advertising allowed only established fashion brands to afford promoting their business through video, but now, the internet has given even the smaller and newer brands opportunity to cheaply (and even freely) distribute their video content promotions to the public via the online medium.



Many fashion retailers are now developing video content to boost both their online and offline retail business, and the opportunity to promote and get branded via online video has already been proven a huge one. On YouTube, today’s largest web video-sharing platform, more than 3 billion videos are viewed daily, and the site’s traffic hovers somewhere around 800 million unique visitors on a monthly basis.



Nearly three-fourths of Americans have visited a video-sharing site throughout their lifetimes, and more than one quarter visit video-sharing sites on a per-day basis (This report is according to a July 2011 survey published by the Pew Research Center.)



True enough, may fashion brands have already gone "viral" online through the use of notable video marketing. The main idea is to create effective videos that are interesting, brand-building, and worthy of sharing.



Digital Exposure is aware of these statistics and understands the need and benefit for fashion retailers to go online with video promotions. They strive to provide the right advertising photography and videography services to clients, especially their live catwalk fashion videos.



The company considers product photos and videos as great marketing methods, and they don’t just create great looking product images and videos; they produce results with style and attitude to effectively attract people. They create photos and videos that set the mood that perfectly fits the product, builds the brand, and promotes the business.



About Digital Exposure

Digital Exposure has been specializing in advertising photography and product photography since 1991, catering to all types and sizes of clients needing commercial or advertising photography services.



The company has upgraded through the times and has evolved from analog to completely digital. Over the years, they have regularly updated their equipment and facilities to provide only the best service. Digital Exposure’s philosophy towards their craft is simply to provide clients with professional, high-quality, valuable services delivered on time at a cost-efficient price.



For Additional Information Visit the Website at: http://www.digitalexposure.co.uk



For Media Contact:

Andreas Vogt

Digital Exposure

+44 1244681919

http://www.digitalexposure.co.uk/