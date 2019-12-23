Digital Fare Meters Market Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025:

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2019 -- This report studies the Digital Fare Meters market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2013-2017 and forecast data 2018-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.



Digital fare meters are electronic devices which are installed in taxicabs and auto rickshaws, which is used to calculate fare on the basis of distance travelled and waiting time. The digital fare meters have ticket receipt printers embedded in them, GPS systems to assist with the location and safety of the travelers. Credit and prepaid card support, Bluetooth support for communication with smartphones and tablets and other electronic devices, USB support. GPS technology has been used in digital taxi meters in order to protect the citizens from overpaying. Initially the digital taxi meters were based on optical transducer but due to the difference in the timer in the measurement controller and the module the reading were inaccurate, and the taxi owners chose longer roots to fake the digital fare meter readings. With the digital meter the customers can get benefits of a printed copy and SMS notifications. The digital fare meter has three basic functions which are "for hire", "Hired" and "stopped". The digital fare meters have built-in real time clock for automatic transitions from day fare to night fare, as the fare prices change from day fare to night fare.



The global digital fare meter is driven by factors such as accurate reading, easy to install, temper proof, weather proof, high durability and easy compatibility. As the digital fare meters are low in maintenance they are widely preferred by end users. The demand for global digital fare meters is expected to increase due rules and regulations set by government's regulatory bodies. The restrain for the global digital fare meter would be the cab services offered by new market players which use online technology to calculate the fare such as android based fare meter.



The global Digital Fare Meters market was xx million US$ in 2017 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2018 and 2025.



Sansui Electronics



Pulsar Technologies



Precision Electronic Instruments



Pricol



Super Meter



MIJO AUTO Meter



Superb Meter



Automotive Techno



National Meter



Maruti Meter



Unique Digital Meters



Srisenthilnathan Meter Works



Ar.Micro Equipment



By the product type, the market is primarily split into



Meters With Printers



Meters With Without Printers



By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments



Auto Rickshaw



Taxi



Global Digital Fare Meters Market: Regional Segments



The chapter on regional segmentation details the regional aspects of the global Digital Fare Meters market. This chapter explains the regulatory framework that is likely to impact the overall market. It highlights the political scenario in the market and the anticipates its influence on the global Digital Fare Meters market.



- The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

- North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

- South America (Brazil etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)



Report Highlights



- Comprehensive pricing analysis on the basis of product, application, and regional segments



- The detailed assessment of the vendor landscape and leading companies to help understand the level of competition in the global Digital Fare Meters market



- Deep insights about regulatory and investment scenarios of the global Digital Fare Meters market



- Analysis of market effect factors and their impact on the forecast and outlook of the global Digital Fare Meters market



- A roadmap of growth opportunities available in the global Digital Fare Meters market with the identification of key factors



- The exhaustive analysis of various trends of the global Digital Fare Meters market to help identify market developments



