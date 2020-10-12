Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Digital Finance Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Digital Finance Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Digital Finance. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Oracle (United States), Deloitte (United Kingdom), NEC (Japan), KPMG (Netherlands), Accenture (Ireland), Cognizant (United States), Capgemini (France) and Fujitsu (Japan).



Digital finance is the term which is used for describing the impact of new technologies on the financial services industry. It includes a variety of products, applications, processes and business models which have transformed the traditional way of providing banking and financial services. In recent years the investment in technologies have increased and the pace of innovation is exponential. Now a days we make payments, transfer money and make investments using a variety of new tools that were not there. This can contribute to bringing down national barriers and spurring competition in areas such as, online banking, online payment and transfer services, peer-to-peer lending, and personal investment advice and services.



Market Drivers

- Exponential Growth in Technologies Such as Cloud Computing, Distributed Ledger Technologies, and Others

- Change in Customer Preferences as the Digital Finance is Easy to Use and Personalized



Market Trend

- Increased Usage of Mobile Banking among Consumers



Restraints

- Increasing Security Concerns may Hamper the Market



Opportunities

- Government Initiatives for Promotion of Digital Financial Services

- Increasing Awareness among Consumers



Challenges

- Stiff Competition Among the Major Players



The Global Digital Finance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Internet banking, Mobile banking, Mobile wallets, Credit cards, Debuts cards), Components (Services, Solution), End users (Individuals, Enterprise), Industry vertical (BFSI, Telecom, IT, Government, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



