Digital Folding Cartons Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Recent Trends by Leading Manufacturers & Regions

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2020 -- Digital folding cartons: An Overview



Folding cartons are paperboards that are cut, folded, laminated, and printed for packaging of a variety of goods. Although folding cartons are highly preferred owing to their availability in different shapes and sizes, many brand owners make extra efforts to differentiate their product at point-of-sale. The objective is to achieve a high degree of consumer convenience as well as make an impact at the shelf, which in turn influences the purchasing decisions of consumers. The changes in shopping preferences and eating habits of consumers have paved way for the growth of the global digital folding cartons market.



Over the years, packaging has assumed a crucial position as one of the most efficient branding tools across the world. Digital folding cartons are therefore uniquely positioned to leverage the growth opportunities presented by the same. As a result, the outlook for the growth of the global folding cartons market is expected to remain largely positive during the forecast period.



The global packaging market has undergone significant transformation in the past decade. Digital folding cartons mostly find applications in food packaging and brand advertisement. Digital printing has made its mark on the packaging industry in the last ten years. The packaging industry has proved to be a catalyst for the growth of the digital printing market, as manufacturers and brands invested on converting their packaging formats so as to make them compatible with digital printing presses.



Digital folding carton manufacturers emphasize on variants with customization features such as variable printing, serialization, and track & trace, among others. One of the key factors supporting the growth of the global digital folding cartons is the elimination of extra charges for promotional and targeted marketing. The increase in delivery services such as Deliveroo in the UK, are expected to increase sales of digital folding cartons during the forecast period. Furthermore, digital printing also enable embossing the cartons in Braille language to aid visually challenged people. One key factor which might pose as challenges for the growth of the digital folding cartons market is the current market dominance of offset printing. However, digital printing with its advantages of cost-effective short runs, customizability, and quick turnaround is expected to gradual gain market share during the forecast period.



The North America and Western Europe digital folding cartons market are expected to spearhead the global digital folding cartons market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the well-established retail sector in these regions, along with a high consumer acceptance and demand for new technologies. High preference given to printed and customizable packages in these regions is likely to further supplement the digital folding cartons market growth during the forecast period. Increasing penetration of modern retail and growth in printed packages in the Asia Pacific region is expected to boost digital folding carton sales in the region, helping it to register the highest CAGR among other regions, during the next ten years.



Global digital folding cartons market: Segmentation



On the basis of material used, the global digital folding cartons market is segmented as –



-Plastic

-Paper



On the basis of end use, the global digital folding cartons market is segmented as –



-Food

-Confectionery

-Fruits & vegetables

-Bakery

-Dairy products

-Meat, poultry, and seafood

-Others (pet food, baby food, etc.)

-Beverage

-Alcoholic beverages

-Non-alcoholic beverages

-Tobacco

-Personal Care & cosmetics

-Pharmaceuticals

-Electronics

-Others



On the basis of region, the global digital folding cartons market is segmented as –



-North America

-Latin America

-Western Europe

-Eastern Europe

-Asia Pacific excluding Japan

-Middle East & Africa

-Japan



Global digital folding cartons market: Key players



One of the key players which operate in the global digital folding cartons market is – CCL Industries Inc.