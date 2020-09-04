Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2020 -- AMA Research added Latest Research Study on Global Digital Food Delivery Market in its repository, aims to offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the worldwide business orientation and overall outlook. Global Digital Food Delivery Market research study highlights latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services along with impact due to COVID and economic slowdown across the globe. Key statistics are presented on the market size, % share, % growth and influencing factors, Challenges with Pre and Post Covid Impact on the Global Digital Food Delivery Market. With this study you are entitled to see competitive situation showcasing market leaders by % market share and the emerging player's by highest growth rate. Some of the Players that are part of study are Meituan Waimai (China), Just-eat (United Kingdom), GrubHub (United States), Delivery Hero (Germany), UberEATS (United States), Doordash (United States), Postmates (United States), Takeaway.com (Netherlands), Mr. D food (South Africa) and Deliveroo (United Kingdom)



The global digital food delivery market is expected to witness high demand in the forecasted period due to Increasing digitization across the developing as well as developing countries. Digital food delivery provides delivery od food through the internet to the customer doorsteps, home, or office. The customers can avail of food from hundreds of cuisines and restaurants with the detailed pricing of each food. Right from selecting the preferred food online, up till payment of the order with a cashless transaction, it takes nearly no time and gets the delivery done directly into the doorstep with ease. Domino's is an example of a restaurant with its own digital ordering and delivery platform. Consumers can use the pizza maker's app to order in advance and pick up their food in the restaurant. They can use the same app to place an order for delivery via the Domino's team of drivers. According to AMA, the Global Digital Food Delivery market is expected to see growth rate of 11.3% and may see market size of USD179.27 Billion by 2025.

Market Trend

- Upsurging Demand of Digital Food Delivery due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Market Drivers

- Increasing Penetration of the Internet and Smartphones

Opportunities

- Growing Demand due to Attractive Promotional and Marketing Strategies

Restraints

- Technological Complexities associated with Digital Channel

Challenges

- The Stringent Government Regulation Related to The Food Products

The Global Digital Food Delivery Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Application (Business to Business (B2B), Business to Customer (B2C)), Business Model (Aggregators, New-Delivery, End-To-End Service), Platform Type (Websites, Mobile applications), Payment Method (Online Transactions, Pay On Delivery)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Digital Food Delivery Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force, product overview, Objective of Study and Research Scope of the Global Digital Food Delivery market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Digital Food Delivery Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Global Digital Food Delivery

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Digital Food Delivery Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User, other Segments and by Region/Country (2014-2019)

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Digital Food Delivery market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, Strategic Group Analysis, Perpetual Mapping , BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2020-2025)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Global Digital Food Delivery Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in their decision framework.



Data Sources, Approach & Research Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Digital Food Delivery Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

Once the raw data is collated by various sources, top down and bottom up approaches are used with multiple iteration to analyze and estimate market sizing of Overall market and by segments and application listed in the scope. Data Granularity and reliability of data is our primary check henceforth multiple iterative steps are taken up to validate the data for compiling the decision making report.



Definitively, this report will give you a reliable perspective on every single reality of the market without a need to allude to some other research report or an information source. Our report will give all of you the realities about the past, present, and eventual fate of the concerned Market.



