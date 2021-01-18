Digital Food Delivery Market Analysis by Experts with Growth, Emerging Trends, Demand, Opportunities & Forecast to 2027 : Zomato, DoorDash, Just Eat, Swiggy

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2021 -- Augmented demand for digital food delivery, the increasing number of food aggregators and end-to-end services, and high R&D investments are expected to propel market growth.



Market Size – USD 96.05 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 9.1%, Market Trends – Burgeoning demand for online food delivery



The global Digital Food Delivery Market is foreseen to accumulate USD 195.58 Billion by 2027, expanding at an impressive CAGR of 9.1%. The market has gained unprecedented traction in recent times, owing to the rapidly growing demand for online food delivery, the hassle-free and time-saving process of food-ordering, the rising penetration of smartphones, better access to the internet, and the introduction of innumerable food-ordering apps or websites. The global digital food delivery market is evolving at an incredible pace, with leading food-delivery companies enhancing their offerings to let customers choose from an extensive range of meal options.



The global digital food delivery market comprises various leading players, including Zomato, DoorDash, Just Eat, Swiggy, Delivery Hero, Domino's Pizza, McDonald's, and GrubHub, among multiple others.



The global market expansion is significantly driven by the technological advancements in mobile phone apps, the increasing number of online food orders (especially in metropolitan areas with a large working population), the convenience of doorstep delivery, and a simple ordering process and advanced payment methods. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has rendered a significant impetus to the global market growth. The coronavirus outbreak has revolutionized the digital food delivery space, with the increasing fear of the infection's spread through improper food handling, and, subsequently, growing consumer inclination towards online food delivery platforms. Therefore, the major shift from dine-in restaurants to digital food delivery platforms and cloud kitchens during the peak of the pandemic has tremendously boosted the growth of this market.



Key findings of the study:

- Among the various business model types, the aggregators sub-segment is projected to emerge as the leading market segment by 2027, with an estimated share of 52.2%. Food aggregators have been implementing the delivery-only business model, in which a wide range of restaurants are listed on the aggregator portals for customers to choose from. Customers view and compare the menus, price details, and customer reviews of different restaurants. The new-delivery system segment is expected to witness fast-paced growth at a massive CAGR of 42.4% by 2027. Like food aggregators, this system offers a wide array of restaurant options through websites or mobile applications. Furthermore, the new-delivery system provides the logistics of food delivery. Hence, this segment accounts for over a 35% profit margin, according to the latest report.

- Based on platform type, the Mobile Applications sub-segment is set to expand at a tremendous CAGR of 15.4% over the projected period. The increasing use of mobile phones for ordering food online and the implementation of customer engagement strategies have bolstered this segment's growth.

- The online transactions sub-segment has emerged as the most dominant sector in the global digital food delivery market. The advent of a cashless economy, coupled with higher consumer preference for online transactions over the conventional cash payment method, has significantly spurred the segmental growth.

- As per the regional outlook, the Asia Pacific is touted as the leading region in the global digital food delivery market. The market is projected to generate the highest revenue of USD 108.55 Billion by 2027, demonstrating a CAGR of 10.1%. The regional market growth is accredited to the surging trend of online food delivery, growing working population, the presence of advanced public infrastructure, and the rising per capita income. North America is the second-largest market for digital food delivery and is estimated to grow at a robust CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast timeline. According to the report, the regional market is led by the aggregators segment in terms of revenue generation.

- In November 2020, the leading American food delivery company, DoorDash, announced an initial public offering aimed at raising around USD 2.8 billion. The company has recorded a boom in sales during the ongoing pandemic era.

- In January 2020, Indian food delivery giant Zomato acquired the Indian operations of Uber Eats, the food delivery platform launched by the U.S.-based Uber, for USD 350 million. The combined entity is expected to garner over 50% of the overall market share in terms of the number of orders.



For the purpose of this study, the global digital food delivery market has been segmented into business model, platform type, payment method, and region:



By Business Model (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- Aggregators

- End-to-End Services

- New-delivery



By Platform Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- Mobile Applications

- Websites



By Payment Method (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- Pay On Delivery

- Online Transactions



By Region (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiries about customization, please connect with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored according to your needs.



