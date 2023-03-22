NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2023 -- The latest study released on the Global Digital Freight Brokerage Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2028. The Digital Freight Brokerage market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.

Key Players in This Report Include:

DHL Supply Chain &Globe forwarding (Germany), Kuehne+Nagei (Switzerland), DB Schenker Logistics (Germany), Panalpina (Switzerland), Nippon Express (Japan), CEVA Logistics (Switzerland), Expeditors International (United States), USP Supply Chain Solutions (United States), SDV (France), DSV (Denmark), Kintetsu World Express (Japan), Agility (Switzerland), Pantos Logistics (South Korea), C.H.Robinson (United States), Hellmann Worldwide Logistics (Germany), Damco (Netherlands).



Download Sample Report PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/76149-global-digital-freight-brokerage-market#utm_source=SBwire/Rahul



Definition:

The digital freight broker is also referred to as urbanization of trucking. The digitalization is the latest craze in the logistics industry. The latest advancement in freight brokerage is the adoption of technically advanced apps. The increasing technological innovation in supply chain and logistics are gaining the attention of digital freight brokers market. The proliferation of on-demand or app-based trucking providers is gaining a noteworthy amount of investment and attention.



Market Trends:

Need for Effective Integrated Services

Rising Automation in Freight Industries

Market Opportunities:

Growing Cross-borders Trade Activities

Advent of Blockchain Technology



Market Drivers:

Growing Demand for Cost Effective Freight Solution

Stability in Global Economy



Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies:

November 2018 - : Kuehne + Nagel intended to acquire Quick International Courier, a market leading provider of time-critical transportation and logistics solutions globally. "The acquisition of Quick is another accelerator to drive network growth and to enhance our global customer solutions portfolio", says Dr. Detlef Trefzger, CEO of Kuehne + Nagel International AG.

Amid changing consumer need driven by improving supply chain management, freight forwarders are shifting their focus towards digital forwarding. Denmark based company Maersk announced in September 2018 to embrace Digital Forwarding and combine with Damco's supply chain services.



The Global Digital Freight Brokerage Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Ocean Digital Freight Brokerage, Flight Digital Freight Brokerage, Land Digital Freight Brokerage), Industry Verticals (Food & beverages, Automotive, Retail & E-commerce, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Other(aerospace & defense))



Global Digital Freight Brokerage market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Have a query? Market an enquiry before purchase @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/76149-global-digital-freight-brokerage-market#utm_source=SBwire/Rahul



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:



The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

-To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Digital Freight Brokerage market by value and volume.

-To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Digital Freight Brokerage

-To showcase the development of the Digital Freight Brokerage market in different parts of the world.

-To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Digital Freight Brokerage market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

-To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Digital Freight Brokerage

-To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Digital Freight Brokerage market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



Buy Complete Assessment of Digital Freight Brokerage market Now @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/buy-now?format=1&report=76149#utm_source=SBwire/Rahul



Major highlights from Table of Contents:



Digital Freight Brokerage Market Study Coverage:

It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of Digital Freight Brokerage market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.

Digital Freight Brokerage Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

Digital Freight Brokerage Market Production by Region Digital Freight Brokerage Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.



Key Points Covered in Digital Freight Brokerage Market Report:

Digital Freight Brokerage Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers

Digital Freight Brokerage Market Competition by Manufacturers

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Digital Freight Brokerage Market

Digital Freight Brokerage Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2023-2028)

Digital Freight Brokerage Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2023-2028)

Digital Freight Brokerage Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Ocean Digital Freight Brokerage, Flight Digital Freight Brokerage, Land Digital Freight Brokerage}

Digital Freight Brokerage Market Analysis by Application

Digital Freight Brokerage Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Digital Freight Brokerage Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing

Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.



Browse Complete Summary and Table of Content @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/76149-global-digital-freight-brokerage-market#utm_source=SBwire/Rahul



Key questions answered

How feasible is Digital Freight Brokerage market for long-term investment?

What are influencing factors driving the demand for Digital Freight Brokerage near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Digital Freight Brokerage market growth?

What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Middle East, Africa, Europe or LATAM, Southeast Asia.