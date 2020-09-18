Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2020 -- Latest Report Available at Advance Market Analytics, "Digital Freight Brokerage Market" provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.



The global Digital Freight Brokerage market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence for the Digital Freight Brokerage industry as it offers our readers a value addition on guiding them in encountering the obstacles surrounding the market. A comprehensive addition of several factors such as global distribution, manufacturers, market size, and market factors that affect the global contributions are reported in the study. In addition the Digital Freight Brokerage study also shifts its attention with an in-depth competitive landscape, defined growth opportunities, market share coupled with product type and applications, key companies responsible for the production, and utilized strategies are also marked.



DHL Supply Chain &Globe forwarding (Germany), Kuehne+Nagei (Switzerland), DB Schenker Logistics (Germany), Panalpina (Switzerland), Nippon Express (Japan), CEVA Logistics (Switzerland), Expeditors International (United States), USP Supply Chain Solutions (United States), SDV (France), DSV (Denmark), Kintetsu World Express (Japan), Agility (Switzerland), Pantos Logistics (South Korea), C.H.Robinson (United States), Hellmann Worldwide Logistics (Germany) and Damco (Netherlands)



The digital freight broker is also referred to as urbanization of trucking. The digitalization is the latest craze in the logistics industry. The latest advancement in freight brokerage is the adoption of technically advanced apps. The increasing technological innovation in supply chain and logistics are gaining the attention of digital freight brokers market. The proliferation of on-demand or app-based trucking providers is gaining a noteworthy amount of investment and attention. According to AMA, the market for Digital Freight Brokerage is expected to register a CAGR of 54.8% during the forecast period to 2025. This growth is primarily driven by Growing Demand for Cost Effective Freight Solution and Stability in Global Economy.



Market Drivers

- Growing Demand for Cost Effective Freight Solution

- Stability in Global Economy



Market Trend

- Need for Effective Integrated Services

- Rising Automation in Freight Industries



Restraints

- Issues Related with Security of Services

- Shifting Manufacturing Process to Domestic Base to Reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO)



The Digital Freight Brokerage industry report further exhibits a pattern of analyzing previous data sources gathered from reliable sources and sets a precedent growth trajectory for the Digital Freight Brokerage market. The report also focuses on a comprehensive market revenue streams along with growth patterns, Local reforms, COVID Impact analysis with focused approach on market trends, and the overall growth of the market.



Moreover, the Digital Freight Brokerage report describes the market division based on various parameters and attributes that are based on geographical distribution, product types, applications, etc. The market segmentation clarifies further regional distribution for the Digital Freight Brokerage market, business trends, potential revenue sources, and upcoming market opportunities.



The Global Digital Freight Brokerage Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Ocean Digital Freight Brokerage, Flight Digital Freight Brokerage, Land Digital Freight Brokerage), Industry Verticals (Food & beverages, Automotive, Retail & E-commerce, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Other(aerospace & defense))



The Digital Freight Brokerage market study further highlights the segmentation of the Digital Freight Brokerage industry on a global distribution. The report focuses on regions of LATAM, North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World in terms of developing market trends, preferred marketing channels, investment feasibility, long term investments, and business environmental analysis. The Digital Freight Brokerage report also calls attention to investigate product capacity, product price, profit streams, supply to demand ratio, production and market growth rate, and a projected growth forecast.



In addition, the Digital Freight Brokerage market study also covers several factors such as market status, key market trends, growth forecast, and growth opportunities. Furthermore, we analyze the challenges faced by the Digital Freight Brokerage market in terms of global and regional basis. The study also encompasses a number of opportunities and emerging trends which are considered by considering their impact on the global scale in acquiring a majority of the market share.



The study encompasses a variety of analytical resources such as SWOT analysis and Porters Five Forces analysis coupled with primary and secondary research methodologies. It covers all the bases surrounding the Digital Freight Brokerage industry as it explores the competitive nature of the market complete with a regional analysis.



