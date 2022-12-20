NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Digital Freight Brokerage Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Digital Freight Brokerage market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

DHL Supply Chain &Globe forwarding (Germany), Kuehne+Nagei (Switzerland), DB Schenker Logistics (Germany), Panalpina (Switzerland), Nippon Express (Japan), CEVA Logistics (Switzerland), Expeditors International (United States), USP Supply Chain Solutions (United States), SDV (France), DSV (Denmark), Kintetsu World Express (Japan), Agility (Switzerland), Pantos Logistics (South Korea), C.H.Robinson (United States), Hellmann Worldwide Logistics (Germany), Damco (Netherlands).



Scope of the Report of Digital Freight Brokerage:

The digital freight broker is also referred to as urbanization of trucking. The digitalization is the latest craze in the logistics industry. The latest advancement in freight brokerage is the adoption of technically advanced apps. The increasing technological innovation in supply chain and logistics are gaining the attention of digital freight brokers market. The proliferation of on-demand or app-based trucking providers is gaining a noteworthy amount of investment and attention.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Ocean Digital Freight Brokerage, Flight Digital Freight Brokerage, Land Digital Freight Brokerage), Industry Verticals (Food & beverages, Automotive, Retail & E-commerce, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Other(aerospace & defense))



Opportunities:

Advent of Blockchain Technology

Growing Cross-borders Trade Activities



Market Trends:

Rising Automation in Freight Industries

Need for Effective Integrated Services



Market Drivers:

Stability in Global Economy

Growing Demand for Cost Effective Freight Solution



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Digital Freight Brokerage Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Digital Freight Brokerage market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Digital Freight Brokerage Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Digital Freight Brokerage

Chapter 4: Presenting the Digital Freight Brokerage Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Digital Freight Brokerage market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2027)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Digital Freight Brokerage Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



