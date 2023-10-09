NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Digital Freight Forwarding Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Digital Freight Forwarding market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2023 which is estimated and forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (United States), FedEx Corp. (United States), J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (United States), Kuehne + Nagel International AG (Switzerland), Penske Truck Leasing Co. LP (United States), United Parcel Service Inc. (United States), XPO Logistics Inc. (United States), TNT Logistics (Netherlands), Wilson Logistics Group (United States), Nippon Express (United States),.



Get free access to Sample Report in PDF Version along with Graphs and Figures @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/132909-global-digital-freight-forwarding-market?utm_source=SBwire/utm_medium=Rahul



Digital freight forwarding offers various benefits such as better buying experience for customers, increased traceability, improved documentation management, and integration with existing platforms. It can tackle various challenges and even reduce the need to speak to someone in person. Digital freight forwarding also involves advanced technologies and services for logistics value chain. These benefits over traditional freight forwarding is increasing the usage by various players which is fueling the market growth.



On January 2020, FreightBro, a freight-tech start-up, digitizing the manual processes in forwarding, announced the integration of Maersk Spot within its digital platform for freight forwarders. It will use Maersk Spot APIs, allowing customers to book and secure container space online and in real-time.



Keep yourself up-to-date with latest market trends and changing dynamics due to COVID Impact and Economic Slowdown globally. Maintain a competitive edge by sizing up with available business opportunity in Digital Freight Forwarding Market various segments and emerging territory.



Influencing Market Trend

- Technological Enhancements in Logistics

Market Drivers

- Benefits Such as Improved Customer Experience, Easy Tracking, and Others

- Growing E commerce Industry

Opportunities:

- Innovations in Data Analytics and ERP

- Increasing Penetration of Technology and Reliance on It

Challenges:

- Lack of Skilled Professionals



Analysis by Components (Solutions, Services), Technology (Augmented Reality, Robotics, Autonomous Logistics, Digital platforms, Big data analytics, Others), Mode (Rail Freight, Road Freight, Ocean Freight, Air Freight), End User (Third-Party Logistics (3PLs), Forwarders, Brokers, Shippers, Carriers)



Competitive landscape highlighting important parameters that players are gaining along with the Market Development/evolution

- % Market Share, Segment Revenue, Swot Analysis for each profiled company [C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (United States), FedEx Corp. (United States), J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (United States), Kuehne + Nagel International AG (Switzerland), Penske Truck Leasing Co. LP (United States), United Parcel Service Inc. (United States), XPO Logistics Inc. (United States), TNT Logistics (Netherlands), Wilson Logistics Group (United States), Nippon Express (United States),]

- Business overview and Product/Service classification

- Product/Service Matrix [Players by Product/Service comparative analysis]

- Recent Developments (Technology advancement, Product Launch or Expansion plan, Manufacturing and R&D etc)

- Consumption, Capacity & Production by Players



Have Any Questions Regarding Global Digital Freight Forwarding Market Report, Ask Our Experts@ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/132909-global-digital-freight-forwarding-market?utm_source=SBwire/utm_medium=Rahul



The regional analysis of Global Digital Freight Forwarding Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



Table of Content

Chapter One: Industry Overview

Chapter Two: Major Segmentation (Classification, Application and etc.) Analysis

Chapter Three: Production Market Analysis

Chapter Four: Sales Market Analysis

Chapter Five: Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter Six: Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Seven: Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Eight: Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel Analysis

Chapter Ten: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers



Read Executive Summary and Detailed Index of full Research Study @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/132909-global-digital-freight-forwarding-market?utm_source=SBwire/utm_medium=Rahul



Highlights of the Report

- The future prospects of the global Digital Freight Forwarding market during the forecast period 2023-2028 are given in the report.

- The major developmental strategies integrated by the leading players to sustain a competitive market position in the market are included in the report.

- The emerging technologies that are driving the growth of the market are highlighted in the report.

- The market value of the segments that are leading the market and the sub-segments are mentioned in the report.

- The report studies the leading manufacturers and other players entering the global Digital Freight Forwarding market.