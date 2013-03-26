Digital Generation Inc (NASDAQ:DGIT) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Digital Generation Inc (NASDAQ:DGIT) shares over potential securities laws violations by Digital Generation Inc and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Digital Generation Inc (NASDAQ:DGIT), have certain options



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Digital Generation Inc (NASDAQ:DGIT) concerning whether a series of statements by Digital Generation Inc regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Digital Generation Inc (NASDAQ:DGIT) reported that ist annual Total Revenue rose from $241.33 million in 2010 to $324.26 million in 2011. However, its respective Net Income declined from $41.57 million in 2010 to $24.48 million.



Shares of Digital Generation Inc (NASDAQ:DGIT) traded in 2010 as high as $42.47 per share and in 2011 as high as $36.59 per share.



On Feb. 19, 2013, Digital Generation Inc announced the results of the review of its strategic alternatives by a Special Committee of its Board of Directors.



Digital Generation Inc said that since August 2012, the Special Committee has explored numerous strategic alternatives available to the Company, including a sale of all or parts of the business, a spin-off and split-off of parts of the business, capital structure alternatives, and potential merger combinations.



Digital Generation Inc said that none of the parties contacted by the Special Committee presented a definitive transaction for final approval by the Special Committee.



NASDAQ:DGIT shares fell on Feb. 19, 2013, to as low as $6.45 per share, which is less than its current 52 week High.



On March 25, 2013, NASDAQ:DGIT shares closed at $6.77 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Digital Generation Inc (NASDAQ:DGIT), have certain options



