Digital Generation Inc (NASDAQ:DGIT) Investor Alert: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- An investor in shares of Digital Generation Inc (NASDAQ:DGIT) filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Digital Generation Inc in connection certain allegedly false and misleading statements made between June 20, 2011 and February 19, 2013 .



Investors who purchased a significant amount of shares of Digital Generation Inc (NASDAQ:DGIT) between June 20, 2011 and February 19, 2013 and / or those who purchased NASDAQ:DGIT shares prior to June 2011 and currently hold any of those shares, have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: July 1, 2013. NASDAQ:DGIT investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 – 1554.



According to the complaint the plaintiff alleges on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Digital Generation Inc (NASDAQ:DGIT) between June 20, 2011 and February 19, 2013, that Digital Generation Inc and certain of its officers and directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by issuing allegedly materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, financial performance, and prospects



Digital Generation Inc reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $241.33 million in 2010 to $324.26 million in 2011. However, its respective Net Income declined from $41.57 million in 2010 to $24.48 million.



On November 8, 2012, Digital Generation Inc reported that for the quarter ending September 30, 2012, an impairment charge of over $208 million was taken against the online media assets it had just recently acquired: Media Mind, Inc., Eye Wonder and Peer 39.



On Feb. 19, 2013, Digital Generation Inc announced the results of the review of its strategic alternatives by a Special Committee of its Board of Directors. Digital Generation Inc said that since August 2012, the Special Committee has explored numerous strategic alternatives available to the Company, including a sale of all or parts of the business, a spin-off and split-off of parts of the business, capital structure alternatives, and potential merger combinations.



Digital Generation Inc said that none of the parties contacted by the Special Committee presented a definitive transaction for final approval by the Special Committee.



NASDAQ:DGIT shares declined from over $12 in September 2012 to as low as $5.86 per share.



On May 3, 2013, NASDAQ:DGIT shares closed at $6.72 per share, which is less than its current 52 week High of $13.20 per share.



