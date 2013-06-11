Digital Generation Inc (NASDAQ:DGIT) Long-Term Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of Digital Generation investors, who currently hold NASDAQ:DGIT shares, was announced concerning whether certain directors and officers of Digital Generation Inc breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements made between June 20, 2011 and February 19, 2013 .



Investors who are current long term stockholders in Digital Generation Inc (NASDAQ:DGIT) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in Digital Generation Inc (NASDAQ:DGIT) stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Digital Generation over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ:DGIT stocks concerns whether certain Digital Generation officers and directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas the plaintiff alleges that Digital Generation Inc violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by issuing allegedly materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, financial performance, and prospects



On November 8, 2012, Digital Generation Inc reported that for the quarter ending September 30, 2012, an impairment charge of over $208 million was taken against the online media assets it had just recently acquired: Media Mind, Inc., Eye Wonder and Peer 39.



On Feb. 19, 2013, Digital Generation Inc announced the results of the review of its strategic alternatives by a Special Committee of its Board of Directors. Digital Generation Inc said that since August 2012, the Special Committee has explored numerous strategic alternatives available to the Company, including a sale of all or parts of the business, a spin-off and split-off of parts of the business, capital structure alternatives, and potential merger combinations. Digital Generation Inc said that none of the parties contacted by the Special Committee presented a definitive transaction for final approval by the Special Committee.



NASDAQ:DGIT shares declined from over $12 in September 2012 to as low as $5.86 per share in April 2013.



On June 10, 2013, NASDAQ:DGIT shares closed at $6.93 per share, which is less than its current 52 week High.



Those who are current long term stockholders in Digital Generation Inc (NASDAQ:DGIT) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com