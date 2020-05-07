Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2020 -- Digital Genome Market is expected to exceed USD 50.4 billion by 2025. The rising prevalence of chronic disorders across the globe is leading toward adoption of digitalized genomic solutions.



Some major findings of digital genome market report include:



- The demand for digital genome is increasing across the globe due to various benefits such as mounting advances in biotechnology sector and augmented inventive digital genome products

- Advancements in field of genomics and development of next generation DNA sequencing techniques have reduced costs and increased the speed of DNA sequencing

- Shift in plant and animal sciences from traditional to molecular systematics for classification of organisms and understanding their evolution will propel market growth

- Major players operating in digital genome market are Becton, Dickson and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and PerkinElmer Inc. Companies are delivering advanced technologies including Preimplantation Genetic Screening to gain competitive edge over the rivals.



Technological advancements in the field of genomics and biotechnology resulting in rapid DNA sequencing at comparatively low costs would prove to be a high impact rendering factor. Rising incidence of chronic diseases due to unhealthy lifestyle, lack of physical activity and consumption of harmful substances will drive the market growth. The escalating use of personalized medicines for clinical diagnosis would fuel growth of digital genome market. In addition, several government organizations such as the National Institute of Health, European Commission, and Genome Canada are putting efforts to streamline volunteering process in the research genomics-based clinical trials essential for advancement of new tests & treatment of chronic diseases.



Developed countries are implementing genome-based technologies in numerous areas of healthcare, leading to industry progression. The Genome Russia project will serve to be a high impact rendering driver for the Russian digital genome market. However, factors such as high costs of personalized medicines, lack of expertise regarding digital genome in developing economies, data safety issues and imprecise findings are certain factors likely to impede the market growth during the projection period.



The evolution in epigenetic studies have created more demand for ChIP-seq. Sequencing Chip is mainly utilized to understand how phenotypic mechanisms are influenced by transcription factors and other chromatin associated proteins. The applications of next generation sequencing & ChIP provides better understanding of events of gene regulation and also its relation to various genetic & metabolic disorders. The increasing research for epigenetics to treat chronic metabolic disorders will fuel the demand for DNA/RNA sequencing chip. The adoption of advanced sequencing chIP coupled with Computer Aided Insilco Drug Discovery (CADD) will positively influence market for sequencing chips to grow at a high pace over forecast period.



The agriculture and livestock industry are gaining huge popularity due to high adoption rate of genetic testing technologies. Moreover, dairy industry is getting highly benefitted by genetic testing technologies that will eventually raise the competitive bar in genomic market. Bovine genetic test is done on animals such as beef, cattle and dairy cow. Farming animals that display required traits, such as high yield of milk, faster weight gain, tenderness of meat, efficient nutrient utilization and disease resistance are economically useful for food production, eventually leading to market size expansion. Animals that are free from disease has ability to produce good quality food and utilize nutrients in a better way that will drive digital genome market over the forecast period.



In near future, genomics is expected to transform way of treating infectious and rare disease. Advanced gene editing techniques such as next generation sequencing, bio-python, computer aided drug delivery is essentially used by physicians to tailor precision medicines that considers individual genetic variability. Hospitals are also using DNA sequencing for testing organ for rejection before transplanting. The aforementioned applications of genomics in diagnosis, drug development, transplanting and preventing adverse drug reactions in hospitals will drive progress of digital genomic market.



At present, various firms have developed sequencing and analysis instruments. The companies are carrying out advanced research for more advanced technologies such as chain terminator DNA sequencing and next generation sequencing. The key players are integrating DNA sequencing with bioinformatics that will create high demand for these products. For instance, some of the most advanced sequencing technologies in market are Roche 454 sequencing, Illumina (Solexa) sequencing, Ion torrent: proton/ PGM sequencing & SOLiD (sequencing by Oligonucleotide Ligation and Detection) sequencing. The leading companies such as GE Healthcare, Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Roche are making large investments to enter emerging markets such as Brazil, India, and Saudi Arabia.