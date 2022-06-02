Digital Grocery Market May See a Big Move : Walmart, Amazon, Alibaba

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Digital Grocery Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Digital Grocery market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Walmart (United States) , Amazon (United States), Kroger (United States), FreshDirect (United States), Alibaba (China), BigBasket (India), Target Corporation (United States), Tesco PLC (United Kingdom), Carrefour (France), ALDI (Germany).



Scope of the Report of Digital Grocery

Online shopping is defined as purchasing items from an internet retailer. The consumer can buy products online just by selecting the items from anywhere and it saves time and energy in spite of the larger distance arising from the endless and unlimited market offered by the internet. Digital grocery in the U.S. has long trailed developments in Europe and Asia, but consumer demand and grocer sophistication are finally advancing. Online shopping is pervasive - 49% of U.S. consumers shop for consumer packaged goods products online.



More than 63% of shoppers interact with a supermarket digitally, up from 56% in 2017, according to a new study from Retail Feedback Group that polled 1,200 shoppers



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Packaged Foods, Fresh Foods), Application (Personal Shoppers, Business Customers), Device Used: Online (Desktop/ Laptop, Mobile, Tablet), Mode Of Payment (Cash on delivery, Bank Transfer, Payment Card, E-Wallet)



Market Trends:

E-Commerce, Digital Technology And Changing Shopping Preferences Around The World



Opportunities:

Potential Growth of Digital Grocery in Emerging Countries

Rise in Digital Coupons and Target Grocery Centric Offers



Market Drivers:

Growing Adoption of Mobile Phones

Rise in Demand For Digital Grocery Owing to Various Advantages Associated With It As Availability of Online Shop 24/7 and Saves Time & Effort



Roadblocks:

Spoilage Is A Concern For Some Categories, Particularly Perishable Products

Risk of Fraud



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Digital Grocery Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Digital Grocery market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Digital Grocery Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Digital Grocery

Chapter 4: Presenting the Digital Grocery Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Digital Grocery market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2027)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Digital Grocery Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



