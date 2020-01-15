Digital Health Market to 2024: Global Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities with Key Players Analysis

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2020 -- The report on Digital Health Market (Service - Mobile Device, Cloud-Based Solution, Big Data Analytics and Healthcare Mobility; End-user - Clinics, Government Hospitals, Specialty Hospital, and General Hospital; Region - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2024. According to the report, the global digital health market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.



Digital Health Market: Market Insight



Digital health is the convergence of the digital and genomic revolutions with health, healthcare, living, and society. Patients and consumers use digital health to better manage and track their health and wellness related activities. It includes both hardware and software solutions and services, including telemedicine, wearable gadgets, ingestible sensors, mobile health apps, artificial intelligence, robotic carers, electronic records, and others. Many medical devices now have the ability to connect to and communicate with other devices. Digital health can give people the opportunity to be provided with smart care in a homely environment.



Digital Health Market: Drivers and Restraints, Opportunities



Rising awareness concerning health, government support for digital health solutions and the growing adoption of smart-phone and tablets are the driving factors for the digital health market. Additionally, rapid technological advancements in healthcare IT such as cloud-based storage system, growing need for remote patient monitoring services, innovative applications of mHealth technologies and increasing demand for healthcare information systems is expected to propel the market growth.



Digital Health Market: Segmentation



The global digital health market is segmented by service and end-user. The service segment of the digital health market includes mobile devices, cloud-based solutions, big data analytics, and healthcare mobility. While digital health market end-user are classified into clinics, government hospitals, a specialty hospital, and general hospital. The healthcare mobility segment held the largest share in the global digital health market on account of the rising adoption of technological advancements including wearables and apps to monitor and rise in awareness regarding health and fitness among people. A general hospital is anticipated to be the largest end-user segment of the digital health market.



Digital Health Market: Regional Insight



Geographically, the global digital health market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America holds the largest share of the global digital health market owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases along with the growing geriatric population in the country. Additionally, improving healthcare infrastructure, rising adoption of digital healthcare solutions, surging healthcare spending, and initiatives taken by various government associations for the implementation of digital healthcare technologies in healthcare foster market growth in the region. The Asia Pacific is likely to offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global market for digital health in the near future.



Digital Health Market: Competitive Analysis



Some of the major companies in the global digital health market are Cisco Systems Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Truven Health Analytics, Epic Systems Corp and Siemens Healthineers: GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, McKesson Corp, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc, and Cerner Corp are among others.



