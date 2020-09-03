Digital Health Market to Witness 21.8% CAGR During 2020–2030

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2020 -- According to a report by P&S Intelligence, the global digital health market is expected to generate a revenue of $884.1 billion, progressing at a 21.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2030). The market is growing due to the rising requirement for remote patient monitoring services, growing number of smartphone and tablet users, increasing support from governments regarding digital health solutions, advancements in applications of mobile health technologies, and surging need for advanced healthcare information systems.



In terms of end user, the market is categorized into individuals, clinics, and hospitals, out of which, hospitals held the major share of the market in the past. Hospitals are further expected to create the highest demand for digital health services in the years to come. This is because of the increasing adoption of several digital health solutions in various hospitals for offering patients with effective care.



The objective of this research includes;

- Major factors driving the digital health market and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms

- Digital health market restraints and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms

- Recent trends and evolving opportunities for the market participants

- Historical and the present size of the digital health market segments and understand their comparative future potential

- Potential of on-demand logistics services, so the market players make informed decisions on the sales of their offerings



North America held the major share of the digital health market during 2014–2019 and is further expected to emerge as the largest market in the years to come as well. The surging adoption of digital health solutions, enhancements in the healthcare infrastructure, initiatives that are being taken by several government associations for implementing this technology in healthcare settings, and rise in the healthcare spending are driving the regional domain.



Some of the key companies operating in the digital health market are Cerner Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, eClinicalWorks LLC, McKesson Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, athenahealth Inc., General Electric Company, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., AT&T Inc., and Cisco Systems Inc.



The research includes detailed analysis of;



Based on Technology

- Mobile Health (mHealth)

o Connected devices

o mHealth apps

o Services



- Electronic Health Record (EHR)

o Web/cloud-based

o On-premises



- Telemedicine

o Teleconsulting

o Telemonitoring

o Tele-education

o Teletraining



- Healthcare Analytics

o Descriptive

o Predictive

o Prescriptive



Based on End User

- Hospitals

- Clinics

- Individuals



