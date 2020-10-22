Leeds, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2020 -- The COVID-19 pandemic is unlike anything the world has seen for generations and as a result, few, if any countries were set up for the immediacy and scale of the impact. A pandemic of this size has put pressure on all of our services. With social distancing measures being gradually eased - albeit with baited breath and localised strategies - now, the combination of testing and digital solutions are important in helping to contain the current pandemic and avoid a second peak in the coming weeks and months.



Many health-tech providers are working with the NHS for example, Microsoft Teams has been rolled out across the entire NHS to support remote working. Matt Hancock has urged the NHS to shift towards "Zoom medicine", where patients can engage with doctors via the phone or using video conferencing tools to reduce face-to face appointments.



It appears that the doubts and questions that people in the health sector have had around the use of technology have taken a back seat. Why? Because the industry is looking for ways to deliver effective and scalable healthcare, whilst keeping people away from hospitals, surgeries and clinics where possible. With a lot of innovation being fast-tracked into mainstream healthcare delivery, it will be impossible to put these solutions back post-pandemic. Before our eyes technology is shaping how healthcare will be delivered in the years to come.



The market for digital health in North America region is witnessing a high growth and is anticipated to dominate the market share in terms of revenues for the forecast period. The adoption of digital health solutions is high in the Americas, especially in the US, due to the increase in healthcare costs and investments by government and private organizations. The US is the largest market for medical sensors as the region has advanced infrastructure to support sensing technologies, and there is an increased adoption of wearable sensors by consumers in the region.



North America, has been dominating the global market. Various factors, such as the prescience of a large pool of players and increasing collaboration between them are instrumental behind the significant growth of this regional market. With the high demand from Germany and the U.K., the Europe market for digital health is expected to continue on the leading position over the next few years. Going forward, Asia Pacific is likely to offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global market for digital health in the near future.

The market for digital health is gaining remarkable momentum across the world, thanks to the surge in the prevalence of diabetes and various other chronic diseases. With the increasing number of government initiatives and the rising uptake of information technology in the area of medical and healthcare, the market is anticipated to witness significant growth over the next few years.



The digital health market is witnessing a significant number of mergers and acquisitions, and this is expected to intensify the competition in the market. Vendors are using technology to provide cost effective solutions. The major companies that provide Digital Health include Cisco Systems Inc, Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Siemens Healthineers, McKesson Corp., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Cerner Corp., Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Epic Systems Corp., Truven Health Analytics, Qualcomm Inc are some of the key players in this market.



