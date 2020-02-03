New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2020 -- The continual growth of the digital healthcare market can be attributed to several factors including the rising prevalence of chronic diseases along with growing geriatric population. Moreover, rising developments in the healthcare sector along with favourable government regulations are anticipated to further contribute to market growth during the forecast period.



The increasing adoption of smartphones and tablets by healthcare professionals to track and monitor patient health and history is anticipated to propel market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, rising incidences of lifestyle-related diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, and cost-effectiveness of these devices are propelling the market.



Key Competitors:



Cerner Corporation, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, GE Healthcare, McKesson Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers AG, Alphabet Inc, Epic Systems Corporation, and Truven Health Analytics, among others.



Digital Healthcare market Segmentation:



By Product:



-Healthcare Information Systems

-Wearable Devices



By Component Type:



-Software

-Hardware

-Services



By End-users:

-B2C

-B2B



By Region:

-North America

-Europe

-Asia Pacific

-Rest of the World (ROW)



Electronic Health Records (EHRs) contain lots of sensitive information about patients medical histories as well as valuable financial information. Such information is prone to cyber-attacks due to the interconnected nature of EHRs. Moreover, high capital cost requirements for installing advanced systems may hinder market growth to a certain extent.