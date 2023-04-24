NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Digital Human Avatar Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Digital Human Avatar market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2023 which is estimated and forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are UneeQ (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Didimo Inc. (Portugal), Wolf3D (Poland), HOUR ONE AI (Israel), Spatial Systems, Inc. (United States), CARV3D (India), DeepBrain AI (South Korea), Soul Machines (New Zealand), Synthesia Ltd. (United Kingdom).



In the forecasted period, increasing efforts by customer-centric firms to provide more emotionally engaging and immersive experiences to customers, a growing focus among companies on providing 24/7 serviceability to customers, and the growing media & entertainment industry will all help to boost the global Digital Human Avatar market. AI avatars, also known as digital avatars, are human-like bots built using AI technology in order to promote human contact. Digital avatars can speak with people using Natural Language Processing (NLP) techniques, in addition to having a humanoid look. NLP algorithms, picture recognition tools, VR/AR, and 3D animation technologies are all utilized in the creation of an AI avatar. Following the creation of an AI avatar, it learns from both its creators and end-users. A digital avatar learns through the algorithms and rules specified by its creators, but it also learns from its interactions with users.



On 16th September 2021, Deepbrain AI (formerly Moneybrain), a conversational AI startup based in Seoul, South Korea, raised USD44 million in a Series B round led by Korea Development Bank at a post-money valuation of USD180 million.

In August 2021, DeepBrain AI, which is a Seoul, South Korea, based startup engaged in providing conversational AI-based solutions, made an announcement about raising USD 44 million in a Series B round which would be used to expand the companyâ€™s global customer base and operations worldwide, with a focus on the US.



Influencing Market Trend

- Realistic gaming is driving up demand in the gaming industry.

- High Demand for Interactive Digital Human Avatars Due to the Growing Popularity of AI Avatars in Mobile Communication

Market Drivers

- Increasing attempts by customer-centric businesses to give customers an emotionally engaging experience

- The rise in the number of call centers

Opportunities:

- A virtual Artificial Intelligence (AI) avatar is equipped with a wealth of data that, when analyzed using pre-programmed algorithms, allows it to address any dispute or query that a consumer may have.

- High Adoption due to The power and accuracy of genera

Challenges:

- Technological Complections

- Lack of Awareness underdeveloped countries



Analysis by Type (Interactive Digital Human Avatar, Non-Interactive Digital Human Avatar), Application (Learning and training, Ergonomic work environments, Architectural simulation, Computer games, Virtual-Conferencing, Virtual psychotherapies, Others), Industry Verticals (BFSI, Education, Retail, Healthcare, Automotive, IT & Telecommunications, Gaming & Entertainment, Others)



The regional analysis of Global Digital Human Avatar Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



On 23rd March 2022, Soul Machines has been approved for a patent pertaining to its Digital DNA blending technology and asserts its leadership in the autonomous animation of avatars in 2D and 3D virtual spaces. The Digital DNAâ"¢ blending technology allows creating of highly photorealistic animations of digital people that empathetically interact with customers in a meaningful way, increasing brand affinity, customer engagement, and loyalty.



