Key Highlights from the Digital Inks Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Digital Inks market along with detailed analysis of the current and emerging trends of the industry.

Detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of the market with company profile, product portfolio, and expansion strategies

Comprehensive assessment of the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, and other collaborations

In-depth regional analysis to provide a detailed understanding of the market spread and competition in key regions of the market

Complete assessment of the risks, trends, demands, opportunities, and threats in the industry

Strategic recommendations to the new players and established countries to assist them in gaining a strong foothold in the market



The report on the global Digital Inks market discusses in depth the current and emerging trends of the industry, along with an assessment of the emerging trends. It also discusses in detail the advancements in the technological and product sector. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the competition in the market. The key players operating in the industry are Sun Chemical Corporation, Flint Group, Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA, Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co. Ltd., Sakata Inx Corporation, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Marabu GmbH & Co. KG, Nazdar Ink Technologies, and Wikoff Color Corporation, among others, among others. The segment further discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations and joint ventures, partnerships, government and corporate deals, and other strategic alliances of the industry.



The report further segments the Digital Inks market on the basis of type, technology, application spectrum, and regions. Based on the type, the market is segmented:



Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Electrographic

Inkjet



Substrate Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Plastics

Ceramics

Glass

Textiles

Paper

Others



Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Solvent-based

Water-based

Others



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Advertising and Promotion

Ceramic Tiles Printing

Clothing and Household Textiles

Packaging

Others



The report further segments the market on the basis of key regions where the market has already established its presence. The regional analysis covers the supply and demand ratio, production and consumption patterns, trends, import/export, and the presence of key manufacturers in the regions.



Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



