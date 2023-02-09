Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/09/2023 -- A new intelligence report released by HTF MI with the title "Global Digital Insurance Platform Market Survey & Outlook" is designed to cover micro level of analysis by Insurers and key business segments, offerings and sales channels. The Global Digital Insurance Platform offers energetic visions to conclude market size, opportunities, growth patterns, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary sourced data and includes both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are IBM, Microsoft, Accenture, Oracle, SAP, TCS, Cognizant, DXC Technology, Infosys, Pegasystems, Appian, Mindtree, Prima Solutions, Fineos, Bolt Solutions, Majesco, EIS Group, Cogitate, Inzura, Duck Creek Technologies, Vertafore, Internet Pipeline, Ebaotech, Stoneriver, RGI & EIS Group.



What's keeping IBM, Microsoft, Accenture, Oracle, SAP, TCS, Cognizant, DXC Technology, Infosys, Pegasystems, Appian, Mindtree, Prima Solutions, Fineos, Bolt Solutions, Majesco, EIS Group, Cogitate, Inzura, Duck Creek Technologies, Vertafore, Internet Pipeline, Ebaotech, Stoneriver, RGI & EIS Group Ahead in the Market? Benchmark yourself with the strategic moves and findings recently released by HTF MI



Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/1593262-global-digital-insurance-platform-market-2



Market Overview of Digital Insurance Platform

If you are involved in the Digital Insurance Platform industry or aim to be, then this study is vital to keep your market knowledge up-to-date. The Market is segmented by Applications [Nsurance Companies, Third-Party Administrators and Brokers & Aggregators], Types / Coverage [, Managed Services & Professional Services], and major players. To get deep dive into the market, geographically 22+ jurisdictions or countries were summarized in the study from the Asia Pacific, MEA, South America, Europe, and North America.



Geographically, the global version of the report has the following country inclusion:

- North America [United States, Canada, and Mexico]

- Europe [Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, Sweden, and the Rest of Europe]

- Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, and Others]

- South America [Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and the Rest of South America]

- the Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Turkey, Israel, GCC Countries, and the Rest of Africa)



Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert @: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/1593262-global-digital-insurance-platform-market-2



This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Countries; Insurance carriers, and Aggregators should focus on in years to come to channel their efforts and investments in Digital Insurance Platform to maximize growth and profitability. The growth in 2020 is noticeably slower and mature markets in North America and Western Europe requires " heavy lifting" to address such trends due to the dynamic macroeconomic and regulatory environment.



The distribution channels in the insurance industry, are always of great importance, reflecting the " push" nature of Digital Insurance Platform offering in the industry. The distribution model has continued to evolve as insurers try to better connect with their customers. Over the years, the Digital Insurance Platform industry has seen a clear dominance of face-to-face selling (agents and brokers). However, with the increasing penetration of the Internet and customers preferring convenience, the digital mode of sales is becoming increasingly popular in Digital Insurance Platform.



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017-2022

Base year – 2022

Forecast period – 2023 to 2030



Access Global Digital Insurance Platform Market Report Now; Buy Latest Edition@: https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=1593262



Major Highlights of TOC:



Chapter One: Global Digital Insurance Platform Market Industry Overview

1.1 Digital Insurance Platform Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Digital Insurance Platform Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Behaviour & Distribution Channels



Chapter Two: Global Digital Insurance Platform Market Demand

2.1 Segment Overview

Nsurance Companies, Third-Party Administrators and Brokers & Aggregators



2.2 Global Digital Insurance Platform Market Size by Application/End Users (2019-2023E)

2.3 Global Digital Insurance Platform Market Forecast by Application/End Users (2023-2030)



Chapter Three: Global Digital Insurance Platform Market by Type

3.1 By Type

, Managed Services & Professional Services

3.2 Digital Insurance Platform Market Size by Type (2019-2023E)

3.3 Digital Insurance Platform Market Forecast by Type (2023-2030)



Chapter Four: Digital Insurance Platform Market: by Region/Country

4.1 Digital Insurance Platform Market by Regions

4.2 Digital Insurance Platform Market Revenue & Share by Region

4.3 North America

4.4 Europe

4.5 the Asia Pacific

4.6 South America

4.7 the Middle East & Africa



Chapter Five: Player Analysis

5.1 Market Share Analysis by Players (2021-2023E)

5.2 Market Concentration Rate by Regions

5.3 Company Profiles



..........continued



Browse Executive Summary and Complete Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/1593262-global-digital-insurance-platform-market-2



Thanks for reading Digital Insurance Platform Industry research publication; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like USA, Europe, China, Southeast Asia, LATAM, APAC, etc.



About Author:

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting is uniquely positioned to empower and inspire with research and consulting services to empower businesses with growth strategies, by offering services with extraordinary depth and breadth of thought leadership, research, tools, events, and experience that assist in decision-making.



Contact Us :

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited

Phone: +1 434 322 0091

sales@htfmarketreport.com

Connect with us at LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter