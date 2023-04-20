Digital Insurance Platform Market May See a Big Move : Microsoft, Appian, Fineos, Cognizant

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Digital Insurance Platform Market 2023-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Digital Insurance Platform market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Major players profiled in the study are:

Oracle (United States) , SAP (Germany), IBM (United States), Microsoft (United States), Accenture (Ireland), TCS (India), Pegasystems (United States) , Appian (United States), Mindtree (India), Cognizant (United States) , DXC Technology (United States) , Infosys (India) , Prima Solutions (India) , Fineos (Ireland) , Bolt Solutions (United States)



Scope of the Report of Digital Insurance Platform

Digital Insurance Platform has been designed to enable digital insurance innovation â€" providing rapid development and the launch of new products into the market on a low-cost, high business-benefit basis, Flexible, seamlessly integrated, channel-neutral, on-demand and comprehensive. The solution is a change to the historic approach where software vendors build the functionality required into standalone software products. The digital insurance platform offers several advantages such as reduces time to market, gain control of all decisions, and beat competition to new markets, among others. The platform is widely used by insurance companies, third-party administrators and brokers, and aggregators.



On 14 Nov 2019, Allianz SE and Microsoft Corp. announced a strategic partnership focused on digitally transforming the insurance industry, making the insurance process easier while creating a better experience for insurance companies and their customers. Through the strategic partnership, Allianz will move core pieces of its global insurance platform, Allianz Business System (ABS), to Microsoft's Azure cloud and will open-source parts of the solution's core to improve and expand capabilities.



On 6 Feb 2019, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a leading IT services, consulting, and business solutions organization, announced that Solidarity Bahrain B.S.C., a leading insurance provider in Bahrain, has selected TCS BaNCS as its core platform for digitally transforming its property and casualty and takaful group life insurance businesses.



On 12 Feb 2020, HBF, Western Australia's largest private health insurer, has chosen Oracle Health Insurance (OHI) to support its digital transformation. The move is part of a wider technology investment by the company to modernise its systems and processes as it pushes to deliver the very best experiences to its members, employees and providers, and become one of the country's largest health insurance companies.



The Global Digital Insurance Platform Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Automotive and transportation, Business and enterprise, Home and commercial buildings, Life and health, Consumer electronics and industrial machines, Travel), Organization Size (Large enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)), Deployment Type (On-premises, Cloud), End-user (Insurance companies, Third-party administrators and brokers, Aggregators), Component (Tools, Services {Managed services, Professional services})



Market Opportunities:

- Increased Awareness among Insurers to Access a Broader Segment of the Market

- Adoption of Cloud-Based Digital Solutions by Insurers to Obtain Higher Scalability



Market Drivers:

- Shift of Insurers' Focus from Product-Based to Customer-Centric Strategies

- Increased Awareness among Insurers about Digital Channels Fueling the Market Growth

- Growing Adoption of IoT Products



Market Trend:

- Digital Channels Will Replace and Augment Physical Channels

- The Rise of Technologies like Big Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



