New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2021 -- The global Digital Insurance Platform market is forecast to reach USD 262.34 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Digital Insurance platform is a tool or software that allows insurance companies to create, monitor, manage, and control the ecosystem of digital insurance. It helps and encourages companies to switch to the insurance process that is digitalized. These systems include claim management, policy implementation, regulatory filing, reinsurance management, and billing & premium accounting. These platforms also provide a portal that offers customers easy and remote access to their databases. Many companies that offer digital insurance policies emphasize on delivering customized solutions along with end-to-end digital integration of business operations, application, and third-party services.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The report covers the market dynamics analysis, company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product specifications, product value, and key players. The report also offers an insight into the growth prospects during the forecast period. The Digital Insurance Platform Market report also offers detailed data on the key market players to impart a deeper understanding of the competitive landscape. The report focuses on the key market elements to ensure the readers gain a competitive advantage and maximum benefit of the market data to assist them in achieving substantial growth and an advantageous position in the global market



Further key findings from the report suggest



Managed services held a larger market share of 67.8% in the year 2018. The providers of managed services help the organization in increasing their productivity and ensure services without any hassle with efficient utilization of resources. Managed services also help organizations to formulate strategies to solve complex business problems.



Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) grow with a higher CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period. SMEs prefer cloud-based solutions instead of on-premises, and this is expected to grow over the forecast period. SMEs provide huge potential for growth in the digital insurance platform market.



Insurance companies are forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period. These companies are investing in the growth of the digital sector as they are not only cost-effective but also makes the whole process easier for the clients and them.



Cloud-based deployment type held the largest market share of 57.2% in the year 2018. Increasing understanding and awareness of the cloud has led companies to rely on cloud-based deployment more and more. It is a 'gateway technology' for the insurance companies to access other digital solutions. It is also a foundation for most of the insurance companies to introduce new functionalities to the marketplace.



Based on the regions, the report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Competitive Terrain:



The global Digital Insurance Platform market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Digital Insurance Platform market are listed below:



Accenture, SAP, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Infosys, Pegasystems, TCS, DXC Technology, and Mindtree, among others.



Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Managed Services



Professional Services



Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Cloud



On-Premises



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



Large Enterprises



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Insurance Companies



Third-Party Administrators



Aggregators



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Automotive and Transportation



Home and Commercial Buildings



Life and Health



Business and Enterprise



Consumer Electronics and Industrial Machines



Travel



Others



Radical Features of the Digital Insurance Platform Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Digital Insurance Platform market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Digital Insurance Platform industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Digital Insurance Platform Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Digital Insurance Platform Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Digital Insurance Platform Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Digital Insurance Platform Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Digital Insurance Platform Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



