New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2021 -- The global Digital Insurance Platform market is forecast to reach USD 262.34 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Digital Insurance platform is a tool or software that allows insurance companies to create, monitor, manage, and control the ecosystem of digital insurance. It helps and encourages companies to switch to the insurance process that is digitalized. These systems include claim management, policy implementation, regulatory filing, reinsurance management, and billing & premium accounting.



These platforms also provide a portal that offers customers easy and remote access to their databases. Many companies that offer digital insurance policies emphasize on delivering customized solutions along with end-to-end digital integration of business operations, application, and third-party services.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The research study comprises of vital information focusing on major market trends and estimated revenue growth rate. Additionally, the report highlights the market competition including the portfolios and strategic alliances and endeavors of the key competitors. It focuses on the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and agreements, among others. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with their company overview, business expansion plans, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, and global position.



Key companies operating in the market include: Accenture, SAP, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Infosys, Pegasystems, TCS, DXC Technology, and Mindtree, among others.



The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. The report also provides an extensive analysis of key regions where the market has established its presence. The report covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. A country-wise analysis is also included to offer better insights into regional spread of the Digital Insurance Platform market.



Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Managed Services



Professional Services



Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Cloud



On-Premises



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



Large Enterprises



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Insurance Companies



Third-Party Administrators



Aggregators



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Automotive and Transportation



Home and Commercial Buildings



Life and Health



Business and Enterprise



Consumer Electronics and Industrial Machines



Travel



Others



Key Points Addressed in the Report:



Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Digital Insurance Platform market



Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers



Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures



SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis

Strategic recommendation to key players and new entrants to overcome barriers in the global market



8-year forecast of Digital Insurance Platform market along with analysis of global trends, economic scenario, and key opportunities



In-depth analysis of major challenges, restraints, limitations, along with drivers, growth prospects, and opportunities



Regional analysis and country-wise analysis to provide better understanding of the global market



Extensive study of key product types and applications offered by the industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Digital Insurance Platform Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Digital Insurance Platform Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Digital Insurance Platform Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Digital Insurance Platform Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Digital Insurance Platform Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



