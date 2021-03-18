New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2021 -- The Digital Intelligence Platform Market is expected to reach USD 27.12 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Digital intelligence platforms help to achieve real-time business insights. Apart from enhancing customer retention, they also present competitive differentiation. Digital intelligence platforms store, obtain and manage digital data of the consumers with data management tools. This data investigates consumer behavior.



Get a Sample Report PDF with Detail TOC & List of Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2298



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



SAS Institute, Inc., Adobe Systems, Inc., Google LLC, Optimizely, Evergage, Inc., Mixpanel, Inc., Webtrekk, Cxense ASA, New Relic, Inc., Localytics Limited, and International Business Machines Corporation.



The rising popularity of e-commerce and online shopping are propelling the expanding global market. Another significant factor is the growing demand for mobile applications. Recording sales, tracking of customer transactions, and retailers gaining customer insights to make more reliable business decisions in real-time has advanced the market growth. Correlating to customers via social media also encourages businesses to know their tastes. Through analysis of customer behavior, and web analytics, enterprises make customer-centric enterprise decisions.



The market in the APAC region is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period. Organizations in the region are developing data and analytics tools and platforms to achieve different data sets with more significant volumes and derive more in-depth insights from the data. Further, growing competition in the industry has supported players to assure effective working across several stages in the delivery.



Further key findings from the report suggest



The Digital Intelligence Platform Market is estimated to reach USD 27.12 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period.



The mobile touch point accounted for the largest share of 27.9% of the market in 2018.



The small & medium enterprises (SME's) is anticipated to grow at a higher rate of 19.1% during the forecast period.



The data management application segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 19.2% during the forecast period.



The retail and ecommerce application is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 18.8% during the forecast period.



With the application of analysis, it is feasible to recognize considered customers and engage them, as well as identify possible customers and attract them with valuable offers. Customers are less expected to churn if they are comparable to the primary target customers. For example, the world's largest retailer, Walmart, is in the way of developing the world's most massive private cloud to process 2.5 petabytes of data every hour with over 20,000 stores in 28 countries.



North America region accounted for the largest share of 29.3% of the market in 2018. The market in the region is expected to increase due to the growing adoption of cloud solutions by the companies and technological advancements. The presence of leading market players in the region aids in the creation and implementation of innovative technologies.



Various players are developing strategies to mark their presence in the industry.



Get Attractive Discount @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2298



For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of Organization Size, Touch point, End User, Application, and region:



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)



Touch point Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Mobile

Company Website

Web

Social Media

Others



End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



BFSI

Retail & E-Commerce

IT & Telecommunications

Travel & Tourism

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Analytics

Data Management

Engagement Optimization



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Browse Complete Report "Digital Intelligence Platform Market" @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/digital-intelligence-platform-market



Table of contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Digital Intelligence Platform Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Digital Intelligence Platform Market Touch point Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Growing adoption of mobile applications



4.2.2.2. Growing popularity of online shopping



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. complicated integration of data



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. ETOP Analysis



4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.8. Price trend Analysis



Continued…..



Read More Reports:-



Adhesives and Sealants Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027



Engine Brake Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis and Global Forecast to 2027



Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027



Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027



About Reports and Data



Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.