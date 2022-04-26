Digital Isolator Market Size, Key Players, Analysis and Forecast

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2022 -- The digital isolator market was valued at USD 1.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2026.



It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. Risen adoption of digital isolators as substitutes for optocouplers, surged demand for noise-free electronic and electrical circuits, increased usage of renewable energy sources across the world, risen use of digital isolators as gate drivers, surged deployment of digital isolators in industrial motor-drive applications, and ability of digital technologies to help healthcare organizations and agencies keep track of COVID-19 spread are the key factors driving the growth of digital isolator market.



Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=10163615



The above 75 Mbps segment to account for a largest share of the digital isolator market by 2026



The above 75 Mbps segment is estimated to account for the largest size of the digital isolator market from 2021 to 2026 in terms of value. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increased adoption of giant magnetoresistive (GMR) isolation type in digital isolators as it allows high data rate with improved accuracy. Digital isolators with data rates above 75 Mbps also reduce propagation delays, thereby providing smooth, sensitive, and accurate data signals at their output end without any major delays. Digital isolators with a data rate of less than 25 Mbps are relatively economical and are good substitutes for optical isolators used in general-purpose applications.



4 Channle digtal isolators accounted for the largest market share in 2020



The 4 channel segment is estimated to account for the largest size of the digital isolator market from 2021 to 2026 in terms of value. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the rising adoption of 4-channel digital isolators in industrial, healthcare, and automotive verticals. Analog Devices, Broadcom, Maxim Integrated, Silicon Labs, and Texas Instruments are some key players that offer 4-channel digital isolators. The 8 channel segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in terms of value. These isolators can accommodate a signaling rate of 150 Mbps with high accuracy. Moreover, 8-channel digital isolators are widely used in industrial automation and automotive applications, thereby driving the growth of the 8 channel segment of the market.



Industrial vertical accounted for the largest market share in 2020



The industrial segment is estimated to account for the largest size of the digital isolator market in 2021 in terms of value. Digital isolators are among the key devices used in industrial equipment. They are used for protecting users and industrial equipment from ground differences and loops, noise, and voltage issues. These isolators also ensure the safety of industrial equipment and their operators. The presence of several industrial equipment manufacturers in APAC is a key factor responsible for the growth of the digital isolator market in APAC for industrial vertical. In addition, the increasing proliferation of the industrial Internet of things (IIoT) is expected to considerably fuel the demand for digital isolators used in the industrial vertical during the forecast period.



Speak to Analyst:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=10163615



APAC to account for the largest market share during the forecast period



The digital isolator market in APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026 owing to the presence of a number of key electrical device and equipment manufacturers in the region. In addition, digital isolators are widely used in gate drivers and analog to digital converters in APAC. China is one of the technologically-advanced countries in APAC. It is a key contributor to the growth of the digital isolator market in APAC.



Key Market Players

Include Texas Instruments (US), Silicon Labs (US), Analog Devices (US), Broadcom (US), and Infineon Technologies (Germany) are among the major players in the digital isolator market.