Digital Isolator Market Size, Share, Forecast to 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2023 -- The global digital isolator market size is estimated to be USD 1.8 billion in 2022 and projected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.



Some of the major factors driving the growth of digital isolators market includes increasing trends of replacement for conventional optocouplers with digital isolators, and the surging popularity of noise-free electronics and electrical devices, Increasing use of digital isolators in various industrial applications, such as industrial fieldbuses, motor controls, and power supplies are further expected to propel the market growth.



Opportunity: Rise in the number of safety regulations for industrial automation



Integrated automated machine safety offers great protection to machine operators. Integrating electronic controls with multiple industrial systems over networks offers several benefits and challenges. Manufacturers and end users of different machines are changing their approach toward machine safety standards. They prefer low-cost controls, readily available machine components, decreased machine downtime, etc. Combining high-voltage, high-current machines such as industrial robots and CNC machines with low-voltage, low-current data acquisition, and networked communication systems act as a challenge for system integrators. This challenge is resolved by deploying digital isolators with machines as these devices isolate different functional sections of electrical systems to prevent current flow directly among them. Capacitive, inductive, and various other techniques are used for powering different sections of electrical systems. In high-voltage equipment, digital isolators provide signal isolation and level-shifting to ensure proper operations of different circuits. They also protect users from electric shocks.



Challenge: High cost of digital isolators compared to optocouplers



In terms of propagation delays, data rate, and noise reduction, digital isolators perform better than conventional optocouplers. However, digital isolators are more expensive than optocouplers. Thus, optocouplers are frequently used as a low-cost isolation solution to transmit slow digital signals. Even though several companies offer digital isolators at low costs, these isolators have limited utility in PV inverters. To achieve channel counts and functional integration, they are fabricated with conventional semiconductor process technology. As a result, the high cost of alternative isolation technologies used in digital isolators can be offset. Among designers, the complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) process technology used in digital isolators is gaining popularity. Using this technology, designers can create low-cost, compact, high-performance, and reliable isolated circuits that consume less power than optocouplers. Digital isolators are priced based on their type and capability to pass current, as well as the application for which they will be used. The digital isolators with higher data rates and a greater number of channels are more expensive than those with lower data rates and fewer channels. Although manufacturers are in the process of developing low-cost digital isolators, these devices still tend to be more expensive than optocouplers.



Digital isolators built with giant magnetoresistive (GMR) technology to record the highest growth by 2027



The giant magnetoresistive (GMR) segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is fueled by better sensitivity and accuracy of digital isolators based on GMR isolation technology than digital isolators based on capacitive coupling and magnetic coupling. The isolators based on GMR isolation technology also offer a fast-switching speed of up to 150 Mbps, with a low propagation delay of 10 ns to 15 ns. In addition, the materials used in these isolators increase their shelf life.



Silicon dioxide (SiO2)-based digital isolators to register highest growth by 2027



The silicon dioxide-based (SiO2)- based segment is estimated to account for the largest size (~56%) of the digital isolator market in 2022. Silicon dioxide (SiO2)-based insulating material is widely used in manufacturing digital isolators by key players such as Texas Instruments and Skyworks Solutions, Inc. The polyimide-based segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is fueled due to its better performance, protection, and longer lifetime than silicon dioxide (SiO2)-based digital isolators.