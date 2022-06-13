Digital-Led Retail Banking Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 : Revolut, Zopa, Citigroup

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Digital-Led Retail Banking Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Digital-Led Retail Banking market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Starling Bank (United Kingdom), BNP Paribas (France), Revolut (United Kingdom), N26 (Germany), Babb (United Kingdom), Citigroup (United States), Zopa (United Kingdom), Ffrees (United Kingdom), Fidor Bank (Germany), Iam Bank (United States), Atom Bank (United Kingdom), Monzo (United Kingdom)



Definition:

Retail banking is generally known as consumer banking and thereby refers to the services that the various banks provide for their individual customers. Retail businesses include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and auto loans. Digitally managed retail banking refers to retail banking such as account opening, money transfers; and loans and debit cards, including only via the online method. The digital retail business offers convenience and access to a whole new level by providing integrated account services in an easy-to-use manner. The main advantages of the digitally managed private customer business include fast customer acquisition, an improved customer experience, faster development of new and innovative products and services, lower operating costs, and less dependency on a costly property, plant, and equipment.



Market Opportunities:

- Technological Advancement in Online and Mobile Banking

- Increasing Awareness about the Benefits of Online and Mobile Banking among Consumers



Market Trend:

- An Upsurge World Banking Institutes Are Shifting Toward Digital Channels to Deliver Their Services by Collaborating With Fintech Companies to Develop More Customer-Centric Products and Provide an Excellent Customer Experience



Market Drivers:

- The Rapid Adoption of Online & Mobile Banking Platforms

- The Rising Number of Internet Users and Adoption of Smartphones

- Digitalizing Of Organizational Business Functions to Serve Changing Customer Preferences and Enhance Operational Efficiency



The Global Digital-Led Retail Banking Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Software, Service), Application (Transactional Accounts, Savings Accounts, Loans), Bank Types (Public Sector Banks (PSBs), Private Sector Banks (OGPVSBs), Foreign Bank (FNB)), Device Used (PC, Laptop, Mobile), Mode of Service (Net Banking, Mobile Banking)



Global Digital-Led Retail Banking market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to help the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Digital-Led Retail Banking market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Digital-Led Retail Banking

- -To showcase the development of the Digital-Led Retail Banking market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Digital-Led Retail Banking market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Digital-Led Retail Banking

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Digital-Led Retail Banking market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



