Digital Lending Industry to Witness Emergence of Dominant Players Including Quicken Loans, Wells Fargo, and Affirm – GlobalData Plc

The latest market publication titled Digital Lending – Thematic Research has been recently added to GlobalData Plc report store. The tech transformation necessary to deliver such outcomes is a multi-stage multi-year process, but incumbents must deliver discrete pieces of process iteratively to keep pace with new entrants and evolving consumer expectations. Digital lenders optimized to serve thin-file or otherwise hard-to-assess segments and now had the opportunity to apply these techniques to mass-market customers.



Meanwhile, incumbent providers, better able to withstand ongoing disruption from a balance sheet perspective, faced overwhelming operational demands.



Digital Lending Market Value Chain Highlights



For succeeding in digital lending, incumbent banks running on legacy-based platforms must digitally transform by acquiring critical new technology capabilities and partnering with a variety of innovative software vendors as well as public cloud providers. The key value chain components of the digital lending market include:



- Pre-sales & sales

- Set-up & onboarding

- Processing & Underwriting

- Closing & disbursement



Digital Lending Market Trends



The main trends shaping the digital lending theme over the next 12 to 24 months are shown below. We classify these trends into three categories: technology trends, macroeconomic trends, and regulatory trends.



Technology trends

- Aggressive automation around credit decisions

- Personalization across all aspects of product and experience

- Heightened focus on cybersecurity and fraud

- Ever-more "integrated" lending

- Banks moving deeper into underlying life goals rather than just products around lending

- Software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model for cloud

- Tensions between B2B and B2B2C partnerships

- Fintech partnership to expedite time-to-capabilities for both banks and big tech

- Payments firms encroach into lending

- Big tech and big banks continue to flip-flop on collaboration and competition



Macroeconomic trends

- Ongoing diversity in financing models

- COVID made niche lenders mass market

- Lack of clarity on exposures and interest rates

- Need to cut costs



Regulatory trends

- Open banking enabled lending

- New, specific laws on digital lending laws

- Digital lenders pursuing banking licenses

- Non-traditional credit scoring presents heightened data privacy concerns

- Focus on fair treatment

- BNPL in regulatory crosshairs

- Imprecise rules for e-sign

- Clamping down on predatory lenders in unbanked sectors globally

- China and crack down on P2P



Digital Lending Market Players



Incumbent financial service providers use their core agility and flexibility to partner promiscuously within ecosystems to bring new products and services to market quickly and disaggregate component pieces of infrastructure, capability, and product for lending partners.



Infrastructure

- Finastra

- Mambu

- Though Machine



Open banking facilitators

- Plaid

- Tink

- TrueLayer



BNPL

- Apple

- PayPal



Mortgage lenders and marketplace lenders

- #ashChing

- Athena

- Better Mortgage

- Guild Mortgage

- Quicken Loans (Rocket Mortgage)

- Upstart

- SoFi



Niche fintech/alternative leaders

- Aire

- Branch

- Cortera

- Credit Kudos

- Credit Karma

- CreditLadder

- JUMO

- Kabbage

- Konfio

- LendingClub

- LenddoEFL

- OakNorth

- OnDeck

- PayJoy

- Tala



