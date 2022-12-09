Digital Lending Market to See Booming Growth : Biz2Credit, Affirm, Globant, OnDeck Capital

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Digital Lending Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Digital Lending market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Major players profiled in the study are:

Affirm (United States), Biz2Credit Inc. (United States), Lendingkart Technologies Private Limited (India), Pine Labs (India), Stripe (Ireland), Boston Consulting Group (United States), Cognizant (United States), Globant (Argentina), SoFi (United States), OnDeck Capital (United States)



Scope of the Report of Digital Lending

Digital lending is a platform that allows financial institutions to improve productivity and increase revenue per loan in order to provide faster services. Digital lending makes the best use of technology while keeping sensitive information hidden. Borrowers can apply for any consumer or business loan product through Digital Lending from any internet-connected device in any location. Credit cards, business loans, and mortgages are examples of consumer or business loan products. Fintech firms and banks use digital lending to provide loans to consumers. The entire process is carried out digitally.



In August 2021 Globant released a statement announcing the launch of Digital Lending Studio. Digital Lending Studio assists clients in reinventing the consumer lending experience, making optimal data-driven decisions, and significantly lowering their cost of business through digital transformation in the lending process.



The Global Digital Lending Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Deployment Mode (Cloud-Based, On-Premises), Services (Consulting, Implementation, Support and Maintenance), Loan (Mortgage Loans, Automotive Loans, SME Financing, Personal Loans), Business Size (Large Business, Small and Medium Business)



Market Opportunities:

- Rise of Gen Z Buyers

- The upsurge of Digital Banking in Southeast Asia



Market Drivers:

- Consumers are Becoming Increasingly Digitally Savvy

- Rise of Innovative Operating Models

- Increased Use and Reliance on Smartphones



Market Trend:

- Increase in Use of AI and MI

- Rapid Development of Smart Underwriting



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Digital Lending Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Digital Lending market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Digital Lending Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Digital Lending

Chapter 4: Presenting the Digital Lending Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2021

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Digital Lending market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2022-2027)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Digital Lending Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



