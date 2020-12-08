Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/08/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Digital Lending Platform Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Digital Lending Platform Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Digital Lending Platform. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Tavant Technologies (United States),Ellie Mae (United States),Fiserv (United States),RupeePower (India),Newgen Software (India),Finastra (Unitd Kingdom),Nucleus Software Exports (Nucleus Software) (India),Finantix S.p.A (Finantix) (Italy),Symitar Systems Inc (Symitar) (United States),Temenos Group (Temenos) (Switzerland).



Digital lending is the use of online technology to originate and renew loans so as to deliver faster and more effective decisions. Digital lending platforms are becoming popular among youths who are in urgent need of money and prefer a paper-less process for sharing documents. Moreover, Digital lending provides financial institutions a lot of opportunity to improve productivity, close more loans and increase revenue per loan with cheaper, faster and automated services. However, strict government regulations for digital lending will affect the market demand



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Digital Lending Platform Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Influencing Trends:

High explosion of smartphones and growth in digitalization



Market Drivers:

Rising adoption of advanced technologies such as AI, cloud, and blockchain-based digital lending platforms

Need for better consumer experience



Restraints that are major highlights:

Higher dependence on traditional lending methods

Concerns about Cybersecurity among organizations



Opportunities

Increasing demand of advanced digital lending solutions for Retail Banking



The Global Digital Lending Platform Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Study by Application (Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Credit Unions, Retail Banking, P2P lenders), Services (Design and Implementation, Training and Education, Risk Assessment, Consulting, Support and Maintenance), Solutions (Loan Origination, Decision Automation, Portfolio Management, Loan Servicing, Risk and Compliance Management, Loan Management, Business Process Management, Others (KYC, API Gateway, and Reporting)), Deployment (Cloud, On-premise)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Digital Lending Platform Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Digital Lending Platform market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Digital Lending Platform Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Digital Lending Platform

Chapter 4: Presenting the Digital Lending Platform Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Digital Lending Platform market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



